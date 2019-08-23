Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops 1% after Trump's China salvo

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three main indexes lostabout 1% on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S.companies should "immediately start looking for an alternativeto China" after Beijing officials earlier retaliated by imposingtariffs on U.S. goods.

At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 283.17 points, or 1.08%, at 25,969.07, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 34.24 points, or 1.17%, at 2,888.71. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 95.69 points, or 1.20%, at 7,895.70. (Reporting by Medha Singh in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


