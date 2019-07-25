Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open as coporate earnings point to slowing growth

By Reuters

July 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly lower onThursday after a clutch of earnings reports pointed to a slowingglobal economy, while the European Central Bank opening the doorto future interest rate cuts limited losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.58 points,or 0.08%, at the open to 27,247.39.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.30 points, or 0.11%, at3,016.26. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 26.82 points, or0.32%, to 8,294.68 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

