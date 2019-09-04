US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St buoyed by China data, Hong Kong and Brexit news

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexesrebounded on Wednesday, after robust economic data from China,easing tensions in Hong Kong and British lawmakers' approval ofa law to delay Brexit provided some optimism to investorsworried about global growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 237.45 points,or 0.91%, to 26,355.47, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 31.51 points,or 1.08%, to 2,937.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added102.72 points, or 1.3%, to 7,976.88.