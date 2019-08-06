US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back on tech boost after worst day of 2019

Shutterstock photo





Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, withthe battered technology stocks providing the biggest boost, asChina stepped in to stabilize the yuan, a day after WallStreet's main indexes racked up their steepest one-daypercentage fall of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 92.88 points,or 0.36%, at the open to 25,810.62.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.44 points, or 0.58%,at 2,861.18. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 78.47 points,or 1.02%, to 7,804.51 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

