US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks end lower on concerns about bank earnings, trade

July 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks edged lower onTuesday as quarterly results from banks added to concerns aboutlower interest rates dampening profits, while comments from U.S.President Donald Trump on trade also weighed on investorsentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 23.67 points,or 0.09%, to 27,335.49, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 10.29 points, or0.34%, to 3,004.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped35.39 points, or 0.43%, to 8,222.80. (Reporting by April Joyner; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6041;))