US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks dip after jobs report tempers rate cut expectations

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Friday, as the S&P500 snapped a three-day streak of record closes following anunexpectedly strong U.S. payrolls report that led investors toreassess how dovish a stance the Federal Reserve may take at itsnext meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 42.59 points,or 0.16%, to 26,923.41, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.38 points, or0.18%, to 2,990.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.44points, or 0.1%, to 8,161.79. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6041;))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


