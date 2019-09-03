US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Trade tensions, weak factory data weigh on Wall Street

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday asinvestors worried about global growth prospects after datashowed U.S. factory activity shrank in August for the first timesince 2016 and the United States and China imposed new tariffson each other over the weekend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 285.26 points,or 1.08%, to 26,118.02, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 20.2 points, or0.69%, to 2,906.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped88.72 points, or 1.11%, to 7,874.16.