US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Technology stocks lift Wall Street at open

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday inbroad-based gains led by technology stocks, on easing bondmarket rally and China's plans to boost economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 98.78 points,or 0.39%, at the open to 25,678.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.14 points, or 0.60%,at 2,864.74. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 61.74 points,or 0.79%, to 7,828.35 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Arjun.Panchadar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +918067492767;))

