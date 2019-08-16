Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Technology stocks lift Wall Street at open

By Reuters

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday inbroad-based gains led by technology stocks, on easing bondmarket rally and China's plans to boost economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 98.78 points,or 0.39%, at the open to 25,678.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.14 points, or 0.60%,at 2,864.74. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 61.74 points,or 0.79%, to 7,828.35 at the opening bell.

