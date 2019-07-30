US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech leads Wall Street lower on Trump trade remarks

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground onTuesday after a warning from President Donald Trump to Chinaamid ongoing trade negotiations pressured technology shares,while investors looked to an expected Federal Reserve interestrate cut at the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 23.2 points, or0.09%, to 27,198.15, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 7.79 points, or0.26%, to 3,013.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped19.72 points, or 0.24%, to 8,273.61. (Reporting by Evan Sully; Editing by Dan Grebler)