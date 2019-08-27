US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks fall as financials lag

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street slipped on Tuesday,weighed down by financial stocks as a deepened yield curveinversion raised U.S. recession worries, while uncertaintycontinued to plague any signs of progress on trade negotiationsbetween the United States and China.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 120.93 points,or 0.47%, to 25,777.9, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.22 points, or0.32%, to 2,869.16, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped26.79 points, or 0.34%, to 7,826.95. (Reporting by Chuck MikolajczakEditing by Leslie Adler) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234;Reuters Messaging:charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))