US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks climb on energy, financials lift

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed onWednesday, recovering from early session declines on gains inenergy and financial shares, but investors remained leery aboutthe potential for another flare-up in U.S.-China trade tensions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 257.59 points,or 1%, to 26,035.49, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 18.79 points, or0.65%, to 2,887.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 29.94points, or 0.38%, to 7,856.88. (Reporting by Chuck MikolajczakEditing by Alistair Bell) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234;Reuters Messaging:charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))