Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks climb on energy, financials lift

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed onWednesday, recovering from early session declines on gains inenergy and financial shares, but investors remained leery aboutthe potential for another flare-up in U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 257.59 points,or 1%, to 26,035.49, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 18.79 points, or0.65%, to 2,887.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 29.94points, or 0.38%, to 7,856.88. (Reporting by Chuck MikolajczakEditing by Alistair Bell) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234;Reuters Messaging:charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar