US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq hit closing records with help from Alphabet, Starbucks
July 26 (Reuters) - Robust earnings from Alphabet andStarbucks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highson Friday, with support from data showing U.S. economic growthslowed less than expected in the second quarter.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.2 points, or0.19%, to 27,192.18, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 22.19 points, or0.74%, to 3,025.86 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 91.67points, or 1.11%, to 8,330.21. (Reporting by Noel Randewich) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))