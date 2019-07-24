Shutterstock photo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq close at records after reassuring chip news
July 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit recordclosing highs on Wednesday after reassuring comments from TexasInstruments about global chip demand blunted the impact of weakearnings reports from Boeing and Caterpillar.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 81.44 points,or 0.3%, to 27,267.75, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.97 points,or 0.46%, to 3,019.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added69.69 points, or 0.84%, to 8,321.09.