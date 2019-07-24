Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq close at records after reassuring chip news

By Reuters

July 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit recordclosing highs on Wednesday after reassuring comments from TexasInstruments about global chip demand blunted the impact of weakearnings reports from Boeing and Caterpillar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 81.44 points,or 0.3%, to 27,267.75, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.97 points,or 0.46%, to 3,019.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added69.69 points, or 0.84%, to 8,321.09. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





