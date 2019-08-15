Shutterstock photo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow rise as U.S. retail sales data counters recession fears
Aug 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow gained ground ina late rally on Thursday as upbeat retail sales data offsetrecessionary fears and simmering U.S.-China trade tensions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 99.9 points, or0.39%, to 25,579.32, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 7.02 points, or0.25%, to 2,847.62, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped7.32 points, or 0.09%, to 7,766.62. (Reporting by Stephen Culp) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))