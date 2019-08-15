Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow rise as U.S. retail sales data counters recession fears

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow rise as U.S. retail sales data counters recession fears


Aug 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow gained ground ina late rally on Thursday as upbeat retail sales data offsetrecessionary fears and simmering U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 99.9 points, or0.39%, to 25,579.32, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 7.02 points, or0.25%, to 2,847.62, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped7.32 points, or 0.09%, to 7,766.62. (Reporting by Stephen Culp) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar