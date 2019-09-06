Shutterstock photo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow eke out gains after U.S. jobs report
NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dowindustrials closed slightly higher on Friday as investorsdigested a mixed U.S. jobs report and bet on a Federal Reserveinterest rate cut this month while China's stimulus plan helpedease some concerns around global growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.31 points,or 0.26%, to 26,797.46, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.72 points,or 0.09%, to 2,978.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped13.75 points, or 0.17%, to 8,103.07. (Reporting by Sinéad CarewEditing by Chris Reese)