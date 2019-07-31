Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 posts biggest drop since May after Fed cut, Powell comments

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 posts biggest drop since May after Fed cut, Powell comments


NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 sufferedtheir biggest daily percentage drops since May 31 on Wednesdayafter the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first timein a decade, but remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell dampenedexpectations for further cuts going forward.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI fell 336.26 points, or 1.24%, to 26,861.76, theS&P 500 .SPX lost 33.07 points, or 1.10%, to 2,980.11, and theNasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 98.20 points, or 1.19%, to8,175.42. (Reporting by Caroline ValetkevitchEditing by Leslie Adler) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , US Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar