US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 posts biggest drop since May after Fed cut, Powell comments
NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 sufferedtheir biggest daily percentage drops since May 31 on Wednesdayafter the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first timein a decade, but remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell dampenedexpectations for further cuts going forward.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI fell 336.26 points, or 1.24%, to 26,861.76, theS&P 500 .SPX lost 33.07 points, or 1.10%, to 2,980.11, and theNasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 98.20 points, or 1.19%, to8,175.42.