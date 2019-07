Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high on rising rate cut hopes



July 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index hit a record high atthe open on Wednesday, boosted by healthcare stocks, as bets ofan interest rate cut were spurred by fears of a slowing globaleconomy due to simmering trade tensions.

This is the second time the benchmark index has hit anintraday all-time high this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 45.64 points,or 0.17%, at the open to 26,832.32.