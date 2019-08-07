Shutterstock photo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends slightly higher after rebounding with bond yields
NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 recovered from steepearly losses to end slightly higher on Wednesday as investorssnapped up oversold shares and bond yields rebounded fromsignificant lows that raised fears about a recession.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI fell 22.45 points, or 0.09%, to 26,007.07, theS&P 500 .SPX gained 2.25 points, or 0.08%, to 2,884.02, andthe Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 29.56 points, or 0.38%, to7,862.83. (Reporting by Caroline ValetkevitchEditing by Leslie Adler) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))