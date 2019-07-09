Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ekes out gain as earnings worries loom

By Reuters

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightlyhigher on Tuesday as gains in tech-related shares offset freshworries about the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute onearnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.38 points,or 0.08%, to 26,783.76, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.67 points,or 0.12%, to 2,979.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added43.35 points, or 0.54%, to 8,141.73. (Reporting by Caroline ValetkevitchEditing by James Dalgleish) ((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; ReutersMessaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net,Twitter: @LKrauskopf))





