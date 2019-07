Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow hit record high at open on hopes of rate cut



July 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow indexes hit a recordhigh at the open on Friday, after Federal Reserve ChairmanJerome Powell's dovish remarks this week boosted bets of aninterest rate cut this month.

This marks the third time the S&P 500 .SPX has hit anall-time high this week, and traded above the 3,000 level.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.41 points,or 0.19%, at the open to 27,139.49.