US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow climb as health insurers, financials gain
NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 rose onThursday to close at record highs as health insurers gainedafter the Trump administration scrapped a plan designed to reinin prescription drug prices, while financial shares climbed withbond yields.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 227.88 points,or 0.85%, to 27,088.08, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.84 points,or 0.23%, to 2,999.91 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped6.49 points, or 0.08%, to 8,196.04.