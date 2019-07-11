Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow climb as health insurers, financials gain

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 rose onThursday to close at record highs as health insurers gainedafter the Trump administration scrapped a plan designed to reinin prescription drug prices, while financial shares climbed withbond yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 227.88 points,or 0.85%, to 27,088.08, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.84 points,or 0.23%, to 2,999.91 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped6.49 points, or 0.08%, to 8,196.04. (Reporting by Caroline ValetkevitchEditing by Susan Thomas) ((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; ReutersMessaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net,Twitter: @LKrauskopf))





