US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 dips as healthcare declines counter tech gains
NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightlylower on Wednesday as gains in technology stocks were offset bya drop in healthcare shares, and investors parsed mixed messagesregarding the state of ongoing U.S.-China trade talks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 9.77 points, or0.04%, to 26,538.45, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.56 points, or0.12%, to 2,913.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 25.25points, or 0.32%, to 7,909.97. (Reporting by Stephen CulpEditing by Chris Reese) ((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; ReutersMessaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net,Twitter: @LKrauskopf))