Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes flat as earnings season starts

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes flat as earnings season starts


July 15 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index ended littlechanged in a choppy session on Monday after Citigroup IncC.N kicked off the second-quarter earnings season with a mixedreport.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 26.59 points,or 0.1%, to 27,358.62, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.51 point, or0.02%, to 3,014.28 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 14.04points, or 0.17%, to 8,258.19. (Reporting By April Joyner; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: C ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar