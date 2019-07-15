Shutterstock photo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes flat as earnings season starts
July 15 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index ended littlechanged in a choppy session on Monday after Citigroup IncC.N kicked off the second-quarter earnings season with a mixedreport.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 26.59 points,or 0.1%, to 27,358.62, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.51 point, or0.02%, to 3,014.28 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 14.04points, or 0.17%, to 8,258.19.