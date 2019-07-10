US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn positive after Fed chief Powell's remarks

Shutterstock photo





July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned positiveon Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said thecentral bank was ready to "act as appropriate" to sustain adecade-long expansion, bolstering expectations of an interestrate cut later this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 41 points, or0.15%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.5 points, or 0.22% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 32 points, or 0.41%.

Minutes before the release of his comments, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 60 points, or 0.22%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5.75 points, or 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 12 points, or 0.15%. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

