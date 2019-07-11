US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after inflation data

Shutterstock photo





July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains onThursday after U.S. underlying consumer prices increased by themost in nearly 1-1/2 years in June, dimming hopes for anaggressive interest cut by the Federal Reserve this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

Another piece of data showed that number of Americans filingapplications for unemployment benefits dropped to a three-monthlow last week, suggesting sustained labor market strength thatcould help support a slowing economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6X

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 88 points, or0.33%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.5 points, or 0.15% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 7.75 points, or 0.1%.