US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after August jobs data

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains onFriday after data showed domestic job growth slowed more thanexpected in August, but strong wage gains should keep theeconomy expanding moderately amid rising threats from tradetensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 85 points, or0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.5 points, or 0.35% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 16.5 points, or 0.21%.

Ahead of the release of the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 wereup 111 points, or 0.42%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 12points, or 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 22points, or 0.28%. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328))

