US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after strong retail sales data

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gainsin volatile trading on Thursday, after data showed retail salessurged in July, which could help ease worries of a recession.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 136 points,or 0.53%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15 points, or 0.53%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 38 points, or 0.51%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 90points, or 0.35%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.75 points,or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 18.25 points,or 0.24%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

