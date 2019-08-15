Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after strong retail sales data

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gainsin volatile trading on Thursday, after data showed retail salessurged in July, which could help ease worries of a recession.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 136 points,or 0.53%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15 points, or 0.53%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 38 points, or 0.51%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 90points, or 0.35%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.75 points,or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 18.25 points,or 0.24%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gainsin volatile trading on Thursday, after data showed retail salessurged in July, which could help ease worries of a recession.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 136 points,or 0.53%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15 points, or 0.53%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 38 points, or 0.51%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 90points, or 0.35%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.75 points,or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 18.25 points,or 0.24%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar