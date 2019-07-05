Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to losses after June jobs report

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to lossesslightly on Friday after data showed a stronger-than-expectedjob growth in June, but moderate wage gains could stillencourage the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs last month, themost in five months, the government said, while economistspolled by Reuters had expected a rise of 160,000. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 72 points, or0.27%. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 10 points, or 0.33% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 36.75 points, or 0.47%.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar