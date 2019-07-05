US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to losses after June jobs report

Shutterstock photo





July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to lossesslightly on Friday after data showed a stronger-than-expectedjob growth in June, but moderate wage gains could stillencourage the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs last month, themost in five months, the government said, while economistspolled by Reuters had expected a rise of 160,000. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 72 points, or0.27%. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 10 points, or 0.33% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 36.75 points, or 0.47%.