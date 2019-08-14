US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow posts biggest one-day point drop since October

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street sold off sharply onWednesday, with the Dow registering its largest one-day pointdrop since October 2018 as investors were gripped by increasedconcerns about a recession after the U.S. Treasury yield curvetemporarily inverted for the first time in 12 years.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI fell 800.49 points, or 3.05%, to 25,479.42, theS&P 500 .SPX lost 85.72 points, or 2.93%, to 2,840.6, and theNasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 242.42 points, or 3.02%, to7,773.94. (Reporting by Caroline ValetkevitchEditing by Leslie Adler) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))