US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Coke, United Technologies results boost Wall St

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaqapproached record highs on Tuesday, lifted by upbeat quarterlyearnings reports from Coca-Cola CoKO.N and UnitedTechnologies CorpUTX.N .
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 177.29 points,or 0.65%, to 27,349.19, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 20.44 points,or 0.68%, to 3,005.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added47.27 points, or 0.58%, to 8,251.40. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))