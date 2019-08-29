Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-China trade comments boost Wall Street at open

By Reuters

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply higher onThursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to thelong-standing trade dispute with the United States, allayinginvestor worries of the risk of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 212.99 points,or 0.82%, at the open to 26,249.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.43 points, or 0.78%,at 2,910.37. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 88.90 points,or 1.13%, to 7,945.78 at the opening bell.

