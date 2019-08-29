US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-China trade comments boost Wall Street at open

Shutterstock photo





Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply higher onThursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to thelong-standing trade dispute with the United States, allayinginvestor worries of the risk of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 212.99 points,or 0.82%, at the open to 26,249.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.43 points, or 0.78%,at 2,910.37. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 88.90 points,or 1.13%, to 7,945.78 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply higher onThursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to thelong-standing trade dispute with the United States, allayinginvestor worries of the risk of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 212.99 points,or 0.82%, at the open to 26,249.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.43 points, or 0.78%,at 2,910.37. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 88.90 points,or 1.13%, to 7,945.78 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))