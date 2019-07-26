Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Alphabet, Intel earnings boost Wall Street at open

By Reuters

July 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higheron Friday, as robust earnings from Google-owner Alphabet andIntel spurred a rally in technology stocks and data showed theU.S. economy slowed less than expected in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 25.02 points,or 0.09%, at the open to 27,166.00.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.58 points, or 0.32%,at 3,013.25. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 55.76 points,or 0.68%, to 8,294.30 at the opening bell.

