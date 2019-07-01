U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wynn Resorts, Cytori, Coty, oil stocks

Reuters
Gains in technology stocks lifted the S&P 500 to a record high on Monday, powered by growing optimism around U.S.-China trade talks and a likely reprieve for Chinese telecoms company Huawei.
Slips on reports of outage issues
** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 4.0%
** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : down 4.0%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 5.7%
** Yamana Gold Inc : down 2.8%
** Gold Fields Ltd : down 4.4%
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 4.2%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 1.5%
Gold stocks fall as U.S.-China trade optimism hurts bullion prices[nL4N2422OP
** Applied Materials Inc : up 3.5%
** NeoPhotonics Corp : up 17.7%
** Lumentum Holdings Inc : up 2.7%
** Skyworks Solutions Inc : up 6.2%
** Western Digital Corp : up 4.0%
** Micron Technology Inc : up 5.8%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 3.6%
** QUALCOMM Inc : up 2.4%
** Intel Corp : up 0.9%
U.S.-China trade reprieve, Applied Materials' deal to buy Japanese peer lift chipmakers
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 3.3%
** Baidu Inc : up 0.8%
** JD.com Inc : up 3.1%
** iQIYI Inc : up 1.6%
** Nio Inc : up 1.8%
** Vipshop Holdings Ltd : up 1.3%
** Weibo Corp : up 5.7%
** HUYA Inc : up 4.2%
** Pinduoduo Inc : up 4.0%
** Qudian Inc : up 2.1%
U.S. listed Chinese firms gain on trade optimism
** Wynn Resorts Ltd : up 7.2%
** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd : up 5.6%
** Las Vegas Sands Corp : up 4.9%
U.S. casino stocks rise after June Macau gambling revenue beat estimates
** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 3.6%
Shares drop after Goldman cuts to "sell"
** Genesee & Wyoming Inc : up 8.6%
Eyes record high gain on $8.4 bln buyout deal
** Apple Inc : up 2.4%
** Finisar Corp : up 2.7%
Huawei suppliers, Apple jump after Trump talks of easing ban on China
** Pareteum Corp : up 1.1%
Says it will beat Q2 revenue estimates, shares rise
** Exxon Mobil Corp : up 1.0%
** Chevron Corp : up 1.0%
** Apache Corp : up 1.5%
** Halliburton Co : up 3.1%
** Schlumberger N V : up 1.5%
** Marathon Oil Corp : up 1.6%
Oil stocks rise as OPEC, allies set to extend output cut
** United Therapeutics Corp : up 5.6%
CS upgrades on potential near-term stabilization
** Bicycle Therapeutics PLC : up 3.4%
Shares ride higher on early-stage trial data
** Cigna Corp : up 0.8%
** G1 Therapeutics Inc : up 3.7%
** Antares Pharma Inc : up 0.6%
** CareDx Inc : down 1.4%
Healthcare fundamentals good even as election debates heat up - Raymond James
** Bloom Energy Corp : up 2.6%
** Duke Energy Corp : down 0.2%
Bloom Energy shares rise as Duke to offer co's fuel cell technology
** Cytori Therapeutics Inc : up 32.0%
Jumps on positive FDA feedback for lung cancer drug
** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd : up 4.3%
CS raises PT, 2019 profit outlook
** Coty Inc : down 11.1%
Shares choppy after restructuring plan
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.78%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 1.12%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.53%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.16%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.04%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.38%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.57%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.50%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.38%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.98%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.55%
