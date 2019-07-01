Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wynn Resorts, Cytori, Coty, oil stocks

Gains in technology stocks lifted the S&P 500 to a record high on Monday, powered by growing optimism around U.S.-China trade talks and a likely reprieve for Chinese telecoms company Huawei.

** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 4.0%

** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : down 4.0%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 5.7%

** Yamana Gold Inc : down 2.8%

** Gold Fields Ltd : down 4.4%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 4.2%

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 1.5%

Gold stocks fall as U.S.-China trade optimism hurts bullion prices[nL4N2422OP



** Applied Materials Inc : up 3.5%

** NeoPhotonics Corp : up 17.7%

** Lumentum Holdings Inc : up 2.7%

** Skyworks Solutions Inc : up 6.2%

** Western Digital Corp : up 4.0%

** Micron Technology Inc : up 5.8%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 3.6%

** QUALCOMM Inc : up 2.4%

** Intel Corp : up 0.9%

U.S.-China trade reprieve, Applied Materials' deal to buy Japanese peer lift chipmakers



** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 3.3%

** Baidu Inc : up 0.8%

** JD.com Inc : up 3.1%

** iQIYI Inc : up 1.6%

** Nio Inc : up 1.8%

** Vipshop Holdings Ltd : up 1.3%

** Weibo Corp : up 5.7%

** HUYA Inc : up 4.2%

** Pinduoduo Inc : up 4.0%

** Qudian Inc : up 2.1%

U.S. listed Chinese firms gain on trade optimism





** Wynn Resorts Ltd : up 7.2%

** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd : up 5.6%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp : up 4.9%

U.S. casino stocks rise after June Macau gambling revenue beat estimates



** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 3.6%

Shares drop after Goldman cuts to "sell"



** Genesee & Wyoming Inc : up 8.6%

Eyes record high gain on $8.4 bln buyout deal



** Apple Inc : up 2.4%

** Finisar Corp : up 2.7%

Huawei suppliers, Apple jump after Trump talks of easing ban on China



** Pareteum Corp : up 1.1%

Says it will beat Q2 revenue estimates, shares rise



** Exxon Mobil Corp : up 1.0%

** Chevron Corp : up 1.0%

** Apache Corp : up 1.5%

** Halliburton Co : up 3.1%

** Schlumberger N V : up 1.5%

** Marathon Oil Corp : up 1.6%

Oil stocks rise as OPEC, allies set to extend output cut



** United Therapeutics Corp : up 5.6%

CS upgrades on potential near-term stabilization



** Bicycle Therapeutics PLC : up 3.4%

Shares ride higher on early-stage trial data



** Cigna Corp : up 0.8%

** G1 Therapeutics Inc : up 3.7%

** Antares Pharma Inc : up 0.6%

** CareDx Inc : down 1.4%

Healthcare fundamentals good even as election debates heat up - Raymond James



** Bloom Energy Corp : up 2.6%

** Duke Energy Corp : down 0.2%

Bloom Energy shares rise as Duke to offer co's fuel cell technology



** Cytori Therapeutics Inc : up 32.0%

Jumps on positive FDA feedback for lung cancer drug



** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd : up 4.3%

CS raises PT, 2019 profit outlook



** Coty Inc : down 11.1%

Shares choppy after restructuring plan



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.78%

Consumer Discretionary

up 1.12%

Consumer Staples

up 0.53%

Energy

up 1.16%

Financial

up 1.04%

Health

up 0.38%

Industrial

up 0.57%

Information Technology

up 1.50%

Materials

up 0.38%

Real Estate

down 0.98%

Utilities

down 0.55%





