U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wendy's, Mallinckrodt, AVEO Pharma, Yield10, Francesca's, Emmaus, Sonim

A fall in technology stocks pulled Wall Street's main indexes lower on Tuesday as weak economic data from China revived global recession fears, but losses were tempered by hopes of a trade deal.
Translate Bio falls on scrapping development of genetic deficiency drug
Translate Bio slumps on PT cuts after axing genetic deficiency drug development
** Wendy's Co : down 11.3%
Wendy's: Falls as co cuts 2019 earnings forecast on breakfast investments
Street View: Mixed response to Wendy's attempt to expand breakfast menu
** Ford Motor Co : down 2.8%
Ford Motor Co: Moody's downgrades Ford bond rating to junk status
** Ctrip.com International : down 2.5%
CORRECTED-Ctrip.com: Drops after weak Q3 rev growth forecast
** Israel Chemicals : up 2.4%
Israel Chemicals: Gains on plans to ramp up bromine production
** HD Supply Holdings Inc : down 6.3%
HD Supply: Falls on lower-than-expected annual sales forecast
** Mallinckrodt : up 58.8%
Mallinckrodt surges on deal to sell unit for up to $250 mln
Street View: Mallinckrodt's$250 mln sale of unit lowers near-term liquidity risk
** Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : down 2.8%
Omega Healthcare dips after pricing stock offering to fund acquisition
** AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 41.5%
AVEO Pharma jumps after update on late-stage kidney cancer drug trial
** Yield10 Bioscience : down 17.8%
Yield10 Bioscience: Hits record low on Class A units offering
** Veoneer Inc : up 4.6%
Veoneer Inc rises after supply nomination
** Francesca's Holdings Corp : up 89.1%
Francesca's surges on higher profit, smaller decline in same-store sales
** Alkaline Water Co : up 1.3%
Alkaline Water Co set for best day in over 3 yrs on acquisition
** Laureate Education Inc : down 7.4%
Laureate Education: Falls as top holder cuts stake
** Hamilton Lane Inc : down 5.0%
Hamilton Lane slips after pricing stock deal
** Emmaus Life Sciences Inc : down 37.8%
Emmaus stock plunges on delisting from Nasdaq
** Apple Inc : up 0.1%
Apple slips ahead of event unveiling new iPhones, streaming details
** Obsidian Energy : up 6.3%
Obsidian Energy: U.S.-listed shares surge on restructuring plans
** Boeing Co : up 2.1%
Boeing up after disclosing details on failed 777X load test
** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc : down 3.3%
Intra-Cellular drops as FDA says no advisory committee on schizophrenia drug
** Cardlytics Inc : down 6.7%
Cardlytics drops from record high territory ahead of stock offering
** Dupont de Nemours Inc : up 1.6%
Dupont: Rises after deal to sell silicon carbide business
** Merit Medical Systems : down 10.4%
Merit Medical Systems: Hits record low on rating cut
** Heico Corp : down 4.0%
Heico Corp falls after subsidiary buys niche electronic parts maker
** PG&E Corp : down 2.8%
PG&E Corp: Falls after co files reorganization plan
** Merck & Co Inc : down 2.2%
Merck shares having worst two-day slump in two years
** Sonim Technologies Inc : down 41.7%
Sonim Technologies falls on weak 2019 forecast
** William Lyon Homes : up 4.9%
William Lyon Homes: Gains after JMP Securities bullish on stock
** Phreesia Inc : up 11.8%
Phreesia Inc: Set for best day ever on Q2 revenue beat
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.06%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.65%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.70%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.37%
|
Financial
|
|
flat
|
Health
|
|
flat
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.42%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.92%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.61%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 1.41%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.02%
