U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wendy's, Mallinckrodt, AVEO Pharma, Yield10, Francesca's, Emmaus, Sonim

A fall in technology stocks pulled Wall Street's main indexes lower on Tuesday as weak economic data from China revived global recession fears, but losses were tempered by hopes of a trade deal.

** Wendy's Co : down 11.3%

Wendy's: Falls as co cuts 2019 earnings forecast on breakfast investments

Street View: Mixed response to Wendy's attempt to expand breakfast menu

** Ford Motor Co : down 2.8%

Ford Motor Co: Moody's downgrades Ford bond rating to junk status

** Ctrip.com International : down 2.5%

CORRECTED-Ctrip.com: Drops after weak Q3 rev growth forecast

** Israel Chemicals : up 2.4%

Israel Chemicals: Gains on plans to ramp up bromine production

** HD Supply Holdings Inc : down 6.3%

HD Supply: Falls on lower-than-expected annual sales forecast

** Mallinckrodt : up 58.8%

Mallinckrodt surges on deal to sell unit for up to $250 mln

Street View: Mallinckrodt's$250 mln sale of unit lowers near-term liquidity risk

** Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : down 2.8%

Omega Healthcare dips after pricing stock offering to fund acquisition

** AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 41.5%

AVEO Pharma jumps after update on late-stage kidney cancer drug trial

** Yield10 Bioscience : down 17.8%

Yield10 Bioscience: Hits record low on Class A units offering

** Veoneer Inc : up 4.6%

Veoneer Inc rises after supply nomination

** Francesca's Holdings Corp : up 89.1%

Francesca's surges on higher profit, smaller decline in same-store sales

** Alkaline Water Co : up 1.3%

Alkaline Water Co set for best day in over 3 yrs on acquisition

** Laureate Education Inc : down 7.4%

Laureate Education: Falls as top holder cuts stake

** Hamilton Lane Inc : down 5.0%

Hamilton Lane slips after pricing stock deal

** Emmaus Life Sciences Inc : down 37.8%

Emmaus stock plunges on delisting from Nasdaq

** Apple Inc : up 0.1%

Apple slips ahead of event unveiling new iPhones, streaming details

** Obsidian Energy : up 6.3%

Obsidian Energy: U.S.-listed shares surge on restructuring plans

** Boeing Co : up 2.1%

Boeing up after disclosing details on failed 777X load test

** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc : down 3.3%

Intra-Cellular drops as FDA says no advisory committee on schizophrenia drug

** Cardlytics Inc : down 6.7%

Cardlytics drops from record high territory ahead of stock offering

** Dupont de Nemours Inc : up 1.6%

Dupont: Rises after deal to sell silicon carbide business

** Merit Medical Systems : down 10.4%

Merit Medical Systems: Hits record low on rating cut

** Heico Corp : down 4.0%

Heico Corp falls after subsidiary buys niche electronic parts maker

** PG&E Corp : down 2.8%

PG&E Corp: Falls after co files reorganization plan

** Merck & Co Inc : down 2.2%

Merck shares having worst two-day slump in two years

** Sonim Technologies Inc : down 41.7%

Sonim Technologies falls on weak 2019 forecast

** William Lyon Homes : up 4.9%

William Lyon Homes: Gains after JMP Securities bullish on stock

** Phreesia Inc : up 11.8%

Phreesia Inc: Set for best day ever on Q2 revenue beat



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.06%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.65%

Consumer Staples

down 0.70%

Energy

up 1.37%

Financial

flat

Health

flat

Industrial

up 0.42%

Information Technology

down 0.92%

Materials

up 0.61%

Real Estate

down 1.41%

Utilities

down 0.02%





