U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wendy's, Mallinckrodt, AVEO Pharma, Yield10, Francesca's, Emmaus

A fall in technology stocks pulled Wall Street's main indexes lower on Tuesday as weak economic data from China revived global recession fears, but losses were tempered by hopes on trade.
Translate Bio slumps on PT cuts after axing genetic deficiency drug development
** Wendy's Co : down 11.6%
Wendy's: Falls as co cuts 2019 earnings forecast on breakfast investments
Street View: Mixed response to Wendy's attempt to expand breakfast menu
** Ford Motor Co : down 2.8%
Ford Motor: Battered as Moody's downgrades automaker's bond rating to junk
** Ctrip.com International : down 2.0%
Ctrip.com: Drops after weak Q3 rev growth forecast
** Israel Chemicals : up 1.7%
Israel Chemicals: Gains on plans to ramp up bromine production
** HD Supply Holdings Inc : down 6.3%
HD Supply: Falls on lower-than-expected annual sales forecast
** Mallinckrodt : up 66.0%
Mallinckrodt surges on deal to sell unit for up to $250 mln
** Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : down 3.0%
Omega Healthcare dips after pricing stock offering to fund acquisition
** AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 37.8%
AVEO Pharma jumps after update on late-stage kidney cancer drug trial
** Yield10 Bioscience : down 16.9%
Yield10 Bioscience: Hits record low on Class A units offering
** Veoneer Inc : up 4.4%
Veoneer Inc rises after supply nomination
** Micron Technology Inc : down 0.1%
Micron: Rises as KeyBanc sees signs of recovery in memory demand
** Francesca's Holdings Corp : up 77.3%
Francesca's surges on higher profit, smaller decline in same-store sales
** Alkaline Water Co : up 1.3%
Alkaline Water Co set for best day in over 3 yrs on acquisition
** Laureate Education Inc : down 6.2%
Laureate Education: Falls as top holder cuts stake
** Hamilton Lane Inc : down 5.3%
Hamilton Lane slips after pricing stock deal
** Emmaus Life Sciences Inc : down 38.8%
Emmaus stock plunges on delisting from Nasdaq
** Apple Inc : up 0.1%
Apple slips ahead of event unveiling new iPhones, streaming details
** Obsidian Energy : up 4.8%
Obsidian Energy: U.S.-listed shares surge on restructuring plans
** Boeing Co : up 2.4%
Boeing up after disclosing details on failed 777X load test
** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc : down 3.0%
Intra-Cellular drops as FDA says no advisory committee on schizophrenia drug
** Cardlytics Inc : down 6.1%
Cardlytics drops from record high territory ahead of stock offering
** Dupont de Nemours Inc : up 1.5%
Dupont: Rises after deal to sell silicon carbide business
** Merit Medical Systems : down 9.6%
Merit Medical Systems: Hits record low on rating cut
** Heico Corp : down 4.1%
Heico Corp falls after subsidiary buys niche electronic parts maker
** PG&E Corp : down 2.9%
PG&E Corp: Falls after co files reorganization plan
** Merck & Co Inc : down 2.1%
Merck shares having worst two-day slump in two years
** Maxar Technologies Inc : up 12.8%
Maxar Technologies: JPM starts with 'overweight', says plenty of space for upside
** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : down 4.9%
Chipotle sinks deeper following lawsuit alleging labor law violations
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.09%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.62%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.68%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.80%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.09%
|
Health
|
|
flat
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.44%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.95%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.46%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 1.76%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.17%
