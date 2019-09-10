U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wendy's, Ford, Eros International

Reuters





At 7:26 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.04% at 26,828. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.12% at 2,974.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.19% at 7,815.5.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** AU Optronics Corp , up 11.3%

** Seadrill Ltd , up 11.2%

** Nomura Holdings Inc , up 10.7%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** BEST Inc , down 10.9%

** Ferrari NV , down 3.3%

** Eros International Plc , down 3.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Mesoblast Ltd , up 21.9%

** Aspen Group Inc , up 19.4%

** Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 13.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Yield10 Bioscience Inc , down 25.6%

** Everquote Inc , down 14.7%

** Intec Pharma Ltd , down 13.2%





** Translate Bio Inc : down 3.0% premarket

Translate Bio falls on scrapping development of genetic deficiency drug

** Wendy's Co : down 8.9% premarket

Wendy's: Falls as co cuts 2019 earnings forecast on breakfast investments

Street View: Mixed response to Wendy's attempt to expand breakfast menu

** Ford Motor Co : down 2.9% premarket

Ford Motor Co: Moody's downgrades Ford bond rating to junk status

** Ctrip.com International : down 3.2% premarket

Ctrip.com: Drops after slashing 2019 rev growth forecast

** Israel Chemicals : up 3.2% premarket

Israel Chemicals: Gains on plans to ramp up bromine production