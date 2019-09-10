U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wendy's, Ford, Eros International

Reuters
At 7:26 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.04% at 26,828. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.12% at 2,974.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.19% at 7,815.5.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** AU Optronics Corp , up 11.3%
** Seadrill Ltd , up 11.2%
** Nomura Holdings Inc , up 10.7%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** BEST Inc , down 10.9%
** Ferrari NV , down 3.3%
** Eros International Plc , down 3.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Mesoblast Ltd , up 21.9%
** Aspen Group Inc , up 19.4%
** Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 13.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Yield10 Bioscience Inc , down 25.6%
** Everquote Inc , down 14.7%
** Intec Pharma Ltd , down 13.2%
** Translate Bio Inc : down 3.0% premarket
Translate Bio falls on scrapping development of genetic deficiency drug
** Wendy's Co : down 8.9% premarket
Wendy's: Falls as co cuts 2019 earnings forecast on breakfast investments
Street View: Mixed response to Wendy's attempt to expand breakfast menu
** Ford Motor Co : down 2.9% premarket
Ford Motor Co: Moody's downgrades Ford bond rating to junk status
** Ctrip.com International : down 3.2% premarket
Ctrip.com: Drops after slashing 2019 rev growth forecast
** Israel Chemicals : up 3.2% premarket
Israel Chemicals: Gains on plans to ramp up bromine production