U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walt Disney, Match Group, Weight Watchers

By Reuters

Reuters


At 7:43 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.14% at 25,961. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.17% at 2,880.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.33% at 7,540.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Cambrex Corp , up 47.8%

** Invitae Corp , up 18.0%

** Livent Corp , up 15.1%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** New Relic Inc , down 22.4%

** DHT Holdings Inc , down 18%

** Oasis Petroleum Inc , down 13.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Alta Mesa Resources Inc , up 40.8%

** Guardant Health Inc , up 24.9%

** Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 23.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** ZAGG Inc , down 23.1%

** Shotspotter Inc , down 20.6%

** Potbelly Corp , down 14.5%



** Walt Disney Co : down 4.1% premarket

Street View: Disney Q3 not the 'Endgame', only a small hurdle



** Match Group : up 17.2% premarket

Tinder love fuels Match Group's Q2 results, upbeat forecast; shares jump



** Weight Watchers : up 22.3% premarket

up on Q2 profit beat, raised 2019 guidance



** Denbury Resources : up 8.8% premarket

Surges on Q2 profit beat



** Cambrex : up 47.8% premarket

Set for its best day ever after ~$2.02 bln buyout deal



** Invitae Corp : up 18.0% premarket

Set to touch record high on Q2 revenue beat



** SolarEdge : up 20.4% premarket

Eyes record high after Q2 beat, strong forecast





