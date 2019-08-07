U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walt Disney, Match Group, Weight Watchers

Reuters
At 7:43 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.14% at 25,961. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.17% at 2,880.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.33% at 7,540.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Cambrex Corp , up 47.8%
** Invitae Corp , up 18.0%
** Livent Corp , up 15.1%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** New Relic Inc , down 22.4%
** DHT Holdings Inc , down 18%
** Oasis Petroleum Inc , down 13.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Alta Mesa Resources Inc , up 40.8%
** Guardant Health Inc , up 24.9%
** Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 23.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** ZAGG Inc , down 23.1%
** Shotspotter Inc , down 20.6%
** Potbelly Corp , down 14.5%
** Walt Disney Co : down 4.1% premarket
Street View: Disney Q3 not the 'Endgame', only a small hurdle
** Match Group : up 17.2% premarket
Tinder love fuels Match Group's Q2 results, upbeat forecast; shares jump
** Weight Watchers : up 22.3% premarket
up on Q2 profit beat, raised 2019 guidance
** Denbury Resources : up 8.8% premarket
Surges on Q2 profit beat
** Cambrex : up 47.8% premarket
Set for its best day ever after ~$2.02 bln buyout deal
** Invitae Corp : up 18.0% premarket
Set to touch record high on Q2 revenue beat
** SolarEdge : up 20.4% premarket
Eyes record high after Q2 beat, strong forecast
