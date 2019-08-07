Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walt Disney, CVS Health Corp, Allakos

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, as investors reeling from rising trade tensions fled riskier assets for perceived safer havens and the bond markets signaled a higher risk of recession.

Shares crater after cancer trial turns up disappointing results



** Allakos Inc : up 8.5%

Soars to new record high on upsized $350 mln stock offering



** Cornerstone Building Brands : down 28.9%

Set for worst day in 10 years after Q2 sales miss



** Montage Resources : up 25.7%

Up on strong Q2 results, FY outlook



** Sinclair Broadcast Group : down 4.6%

Down on quarterly profit miss



** ANI Pharmaceuticals : down 11.1%

** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 4.3%

Competition for generic drug prompts sales forecast cut



** Parsley Energy : up 14.2%

Up on tightened FY capex outlook, higher output



** SNC-Lavalin Group : up 6.5%

Up after court okays highway stake sale



** Spectrum Brands : up 4.7%

Gains after quarterly profit beats



** HubSpot : up 10.6%

Hits the spot in Q2; shares jump



** MDC Partners Inc : up 7.0%

Up on new business wins



** Horizon Therapeutics : up 11.2%

Climbs on upbeat Q2 results



** Moderna : up 8.4%

** Vertex Pharmaceuticals : down 0.6%

Shares jump after pipeline updates



** Montage Resources : up 25.7%

Breaks five-day losing streak on surprise Q2 profit



** Nexstar Media : down 3.3%

Falls after revenue miss



** Boston Beer : up 1.9%

Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief



** Hecla Mining Co : down 18.0%

Falls on bigger-than-expected loss



** LendingClub : up 13.5%

Surges on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss



** Supernus Pharma : down 14.1%

Slumps to over 2-yr low after cutting sales forecast



** Beacon Roofing Supply : down 22.8%

Blames disappointing results on weather, shares plunge 20%



** Oasis Petroleum : down 33.0%

Slumps on 2019 capex outlook raise



** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.1%

** Chevron Corp : down 0.7%

** Schlumberger NV : down 3.6%

** Halliburton Co : down 3.6%

** Baker Hughes : down 2.4%

** TechnipFMC Plc : down 3.1%

** Devon Energy : down 3.7%

** Helmerich and Payne : down 1.8%

Oil stocks fall as prices extend recent heavy losses



** Harmony Gold : up 4.0%

** Barrick Gold : up 3.6%

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : up 3.5%

** Gold Fields : up 2.5%

** Alamos Gold : down 1.1%

** Kinros Gold Corp : up 5.0%

Gold miners shine as investors seek safe havens



** Wendy's : up 6.1%

Shares up as co sticks to 2019 target after slim Q2 profit bea



** Owens & Minor : up 35.8%

Set for best day in almost two decades after results beat



** Athenex Inc : down 25.9%

Falls after disappointing Q2 results



** AMAG Pharmaceuticals : down 17.7%

Slumps on weak quarter



** Paratek Pharma : up 32.4%

Shares rise as antibiotic drug sales surge



** Surgery Partners : down 2.6%

Falls on disappointing Q2 results



** New York Times : down 12.7%

Tumbles on weak digital advertising forecast, revenue miss



** EnLink Midstream : down 10.8%

Falls on weak Q2, FY outlook



** Gray Television : down 7.6%

Cloudy skies for Gray Television after profit miss



** Assurant Inc : up 5.7%

Rises on Q2 profit beat



** AxoGen : down 27.9%

Swoons on lowered revenue guidance



** Fleetcor Technologies : up 6.8%

Analysts focus on M&A after beat-and-raise quarter



** Entercom : down 41.7%

Hits 9-year low on deals to buy podcast cos, Q2 rev miss



** Wynn Resorts : down 1.5%

Slowing China clouds growth outlook



** Blucora Inc : up 2.8%

Jumps on better-than-expected Q2 results



** Teva Pharma : down 1.3%

Down after CFO departure, debt refinancing plan



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 1.0%

Falls on PT cut



** Snap Inc : down 1.8%

Snap drops on upsized capital raise to fund AR, potential acquisitions



** Guardant Health : up 16.8%

Set for record high on strong quarter, raised FY forecast



** EyePoint Pharma : up 20.6%

Up after Q2 results



** Inogen : down 21.6%

Shares slump on Q2 revenue, profit miss, 2019 forecast cut



** Smart Sand : up 11.4%

Climbs on better-than-expected Q2 results -



** Weight Watchers : up 40.6%

New Weight Watchers' shares power up after Q2 beat, outlook raise



** Walt Disney Co : down 5.0%

Street View: Disney Q3 not the 'Endgame', only a small hurdle



** QEP Resources : down 4.2%

Falls after Elliott scraps bid, Q2 adjusted loss



** Match Group : up 25.0%

Jumps after outmatching expectations; parent IAC also soars



** CVS Health : up 6.7%

Rises on upbeat Q2 results



** Beyond Meat : up 2.2%

Beyond Meat now open for Subway, shares rise



** ShotSpotter : down 9.9%

ShotSpotter sputters on second straight revenue forecast cut



** Rhythm Pharmaceuticals : up 18.3%

Soars after key drug succeeds late-stage studies



** Oasis Petroleum : down 33.0%

Slips on 2019 capex outlook raise



** Lumber Liquidators : down 10.0%

Slips after Q2 results disappoint, lower FY forecast



** Emerson Electric Co : down 2.4%

Street View: Trade war tensions to weigh on Emerson



** Cambrex : up 47.1%

Set for its best day ever after ~$2.02 bln buyout deal



** NiSource Inc : down 2.0%

CS downgrades NiSource on gas operation risk, cuts PT



** Invitae Corp : up 6.9%

Set to touch record high on Q2 revenue beat



** SolarEdge : up 24.3%

Eyes record high after Q2 beat, strong forecast



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.13%

Consumer Staples

up 1.08%

Energy

down 1.59%

Financial

down 1.52%

Health

down 0.02%

Industrial

down 0.31%

Information Technology

up 0.46%

Materials

up 0.90%

Real Estate

up 0.90%

Utilities

up 0.27%





