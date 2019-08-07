U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walt Disney, CVS Health Corp, Allakos

Reuters
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, as investors reeling from rising trade tensions fled riskier assets for perceived safer havens and the bond markets signaled a higher risk of recession.
Shares crater after cancer trial turns up disappointing results
** Allakos Inc : up 8.5%
Soars to new record high on upsized $350 mln stock offering
** Cornerstone Building Brands : down 28.9%
Set for worst day in 10 years after Q2 sales miss
** Montage Resources : up 25.7%
Up on strong Q2 results, FY outlook
** Sinclair Broadcast Group : down 4.6%
Down on quarterly profit miss
** ANI Pharmaceuticals : down 11.1%
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 4.3%
Competition for generic drug prompts sales forecast cut
** Parsley Energy : up 14.2%
Up on tightened FY capex outlook, higher output
** SNC-Lavalin Group : up 6.5%
Up after court okays highway stake sale
** Spectrum Brands : up 4.7%
Gains after quarterly profit beats
** HubSpot : up 10.6%
Hits the spot in Q2; shares jump
** MDC Partners Inc : up 7.0%
Up on new business wins
** Horizon Therapeutics : up 11.2%
Climbs on upbeat Q2 results
** Moderna : up 8.4%
** Vertex Pharmaceuticals : down 0.6%
Shares jump after pipeline updates
** Montage Resources : up 25.7%
Breaks five-day losing streak on surprise Q2 profit
** Nexstar Media : down 3.3%
Falls after revenue miss
** Boston Beer : up 1.9%
** Hecla Mining Co : down 18.0%
Falls on bigger-than-expected loss
** LendingClub : up 13.5%
Surges on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss
** Supernus Pharma : down 14.1%
Slumps to over 2-yr low after cutting sales forecast
** Beacon Roofing Supply : down 22.8%
Blames disappointing results on weather, shares plunge 20%
** Oasis Petroleum : down 33.0%
Slumps on 2019 capex outlook raise
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.1%
** Chevron Corp : down 0.7%
** Schlumberger NV : down 3.6%
** Halliburton Co : down 3.6%
** Baker Hughes : down 2.4%
** TechnipFMC Plc : down 3.1%
** Devon Energy : down 3.7%
** Helmerich and Payne : down 1.8%
Oil stocks fall as prices extend recent heavy losses
** Harmony Gold : up 4.0%
** Barrick Gold : up 3.6%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : up 3.5%
** Gold Fields : up 2.5%
** Alamos Gold : down 1.1%
** Kinros Gold Corp : up 5.0%
Gold miners shine as investors seek safe havens
** Wendy's : up 6.1%
Shares up as co sticks to 2019 target after slim Q2 profit bea
** Owens & Minor : up 35.8%
Set for best day in almost two decades after results beat
** Athenex Inc : down 25.9%
Falls after disappointing Q2 results
** AMAG Pharmaceuticals : down 17.7%
Slumps on weak quarter
** Paratek Pharma : up 32.4%
Shares rise as antibiotic drug sales surge
** Surgery Partners : down 2.6%
Falls on disappointing Q2 results
** New York Times : down 12.7%
Tumbles on weak digital advertising forecast, revenue miss
** EnLink Midstream : down 10.8%
Falls on weak Q2, FY outlook
** Gray Television : down 7.6%
Cloudy skies for Gray Television after profit miss
** Assurant Inc : up 5.7%
Rises on Q2 profit beat
** AxoGen : down 27.9%
Swoons on lowered revenue guidance
** Fleetcor Technologies : up 6.8%
Analysts focus on M&A after beat-and-raise quarter
** Entercom : down 41.7%
Hits 9-year low on deals to buy podcast cos, Q2 rev miss
** Wynn Resorts : down 1.5%
Slowing China clouds growth outlook
** Blucora Inc : up 2.8%
Jumps on better-than-expected Q2 results
** Teva Pharma : down 1.3%
Down after CFO departure, debt refinancing plan
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 1.0%
Falls on PT cut
** Snap Inc : down 1.8%
Snap drops on upsized capital raise to fund AR, potential acquisitions
** Guardant Health : up 16.8%
Set for record high on strong quarter, raised FY forecast
** EyePoint Pharma : up 20.6%
Up after Q2 results
** Inogen : down 21.6%
Shares slump on Q2 revenue, profit miss, 2019 forecast cut
** Smart Sand : up 11.4%
Climbs on better-than-expected Q2 results -
** Weight Watchers : up 40.6%
New Weight Watchers' shares power up after Q2 beat, outlook raise
** Walt Disney Co : down 5.0%
Street View: Disney Q3 not the 'Endgame', only a small hurdle
** QEP Resources : down 4.2%
Falls after Elliott scraps bid, Q2 adjusted loss
** Match Group : up 25.0%
Jumps after outmatching expectations; parent IAC also soars
** CVS Health : up 6.7%
Rises on upbeat Q2 results
** Beyond Meat : up 2.2%
Beyond Meat now open for Subway, shares rise
** ShotSpotter : down 9.9%
ShotSpotter sputters on second straight revenue forecast cut
** Rhythm Pharmaceuticals : up 18.3%
Soars after key drug succeeds late-stage studies
** Oasis Petroleum : down 33.0%
Slips on 2019 capex outlook raise
** Lumber Liquidators : down 10.0%
Slips after Q2 results disappoint, lower FY forecast
** Emerson Electric Co : down 2.4%
Street View: Trade war tensions to weigh on Emerson
** Cambrex : up 47.1%
Set for its best day ever after ~$2.02 bln buyout deal
** NiSource Inc : down 2.0%
CS downgrades NiSource on gas operation risk, cuts PT
** Invitae Corp : up 6.9%
Set to touch record high on Q2 revenue beat
** SolarEdge : up 24.3%
Eyes record high after Q2 beat, strong forecast
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.55%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.13%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 1.08%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.59%
|
Financial
|
|
down 1.52%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.02%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.31%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.46%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.90%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.90%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.27%
