Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.18% at 25,525.4. The S&P 500 was up 0.38% at 2,851.35 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.19% at 7,788.973.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Agilent Technologies Inc , up 8.6%

** NetApp Inc , up 4.9%

** Walmart Inc , up 4.5%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Tapestry Inc , down 17.8%

** General Electric Co , down 6.9%

** Cisco Systems Inc , down 6.6%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Pivotal Software Inc , up 64.6%

** Vipshop Holdings Ltd , up 16.6%

** UBS AG , up 14.3%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Briggs & Stratton Corp , down 41.2 %

** Just Energy Group Inc , down 26.8 %

** Flexible Solutions International Inc , down 18.3 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Sintx Technologies Inc , up 108.5%

** Bridgeline Digtal Inc , up 31.8%

** SpartanNash Co , up 27 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Limbach Holdings Inc , down 37.7%

** AudioEye Inc , down 23.3%

** Akri Therapeutics Plc , down 21.2%





** Walmart : up 4.5%

Jumps on Q2 beat, forecast hike



** General Electric : down 6.9%

Falls on report cash situation worse than disclosed



** NetApp : up 4.8%

Up after Q1 beat, better-than-feared forecast



** Tapestry : down 17.8%

Hits over a decade low on bleak outlook amid Kate Spade woes



** Alibaba : up 2.9%

Rises on Q1 revenue, profit beat



** Canopy Growth : down 10.2%

Canopy Growth's inventory build poses headwind



** Macy's : down 4.6%

Street View: Macy's trends to remain challenging in H2



** Cisco : down 6.6%

Slides after forecasting Q1 profit below estimates



** Square Inc : up 1.1%

** EVO Payments Inc : up 1.3%

** Mastercard Inc : up 1.7%

** Visa Inc : up 1.4%

** PayPal : up 1.6%

U.S. payment processors: On track to outperform market again this year, says J.P.Morgan



** Mallinckrodt : down 6.0%

Rises as early results from kidney failure study show promise



** Luckin Coffee : up 4.5%

** Starbucks : up 0.9%

Not so bitter, says analysts



** Deciphera Pharma : down 3.6%

Doubles equity raise to $400 mln



** Valeritas Holdings : up 2.6%

Climbs after positive insulin device study



** Vipshop : up 16.6%

Rises on better-than-expected results



** Pivotal Software : up 64.6%

Jumps after talks on its acquisition by VMWare



** Bridgeline Digital : up 31.8%

Surges after quarterly profit



** GSE Systems : down 9.3%

Falls after stock offering, surprise quarterly loss



** Gevo Inc : down 8.1%

Set to snap two-day winning streak on Q2 loss



** Agilent : up 8.6%

Jumps on raising 2019 profit forecast despite China pressure



** Pinterest : up 0.8%

Rises as Argus upgrades to "buy" - Fly.com



** Eastside Distilling Inc : up 3.8%

Jumps on upbeat forecast, Q2 revenue



** Corteva : up 1.3%

Up on higher revenue growth outlook for 2020 & beyond



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.63%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.18%

Consumer Staples

up 1.11%

Energy

down 0.29%

Financial

up 0.71%

Health

up 0.46%

Industrial

down 0.21%

Information Technology

up 0.07%

Materials

up 0.32%

Real Estate

up 1.01%

Utilities

up 0.92%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: A ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar