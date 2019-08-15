U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry

Reuters
At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.18% at 25,525.4. The S&P 500 was up 0.38% at 2,851.35 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.19% at 7,788.973.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Agilent Technologies Inc , up 8.6%
** NetApp Inc , up 4.9%
** Walmart Inc , up 4.5%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Tapestry Inc , down 17.8%
** General Electric Co , down 6.9%
** Cisco Systems Inc , down 6.6%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Pivotal Software Inc , up 64.6%
** Vipshop Holdings Ltd , up 16.6%
** UBS AG , up 14.3%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Briggs & Stratton Corp , down 41.2 %
** Just Energy Group Inc , down 26.8 %
** Flexible Solutions International Inc , down 18.3 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Sintx Technologies Inc , up 108.5%
** Bridgeline Digtal Inc , up 31.8%
** SpartanNash Co , up 27 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Limbach Holdings Inc , down 37.7%
** AudioEye Inc , down 23.3%
** Akri Therapeutics Plc , down 21.2%
** Walmart : up 4.5%
Jumps on Q2 beat, forecast hike
** General Electric : down 6.9%
Falls on report cash situation worse than disclosed
** NetApp : up 4.8%
Up after Q1 beat, better-than-feared forecast
** Tapestry : down 17.8%
Hits over a decade low on bleak outlook amid Kate Spade woes
** Alibaba : up 2.9%
Rises on Q1 revenue, profit beat
** Canopy Growth : down 10.2%
Canopy Growth's inventory build poses headwind
** Macy's : down 4.6%
Street View: Macy's trends to remain challenging in H2
** Cisco : down 6.6%
Slides after forecasting Q1 profit below estimates
** Square Inc : up 1.1%
** EVO Payments Inc : up 1.3%
** Mastercard Inc : up 1.7%
** Visa Inc : up 1.4%
** PayPal : up 1.6%
U.S. payment processors: On track to outperform market again this year, says J.P.Morgan
** Mallinckrodt : down 6.0%
Rises as early results from kidney failure study show promise
** Luckin Coffee : up 4.5%
** Starbucks : up 0.9%
Not so bitter, says analysts
** Deciphera Pharma : down 3.6%
Doubles equity raise to $400 mln
** Valeritas Holdings : up 2.6%
Climbs after positive insulin device study
** Vipshop : up 16.6%
Rises on better-than-expected results
** Pivotal Software : up 64.6%
Jumps after talks on its acquisition by VMWare
** Bridgeline Digital : up 31.8%
Surges after quarterly profit
** GSE Systems : down 9.3%
Falls after stock offering, surprise quarterly loss
** Gevo Inc : down 8.1%
Set to snap two-day winning streak on Q2 loss
** Agilent : up 8.6%
Jumps on raising 2019 profit forecast despite China pressure
** Pinterest : up 0.8%
Rises as Argus upgrades to "buy" - Fly.com
** Eastside Distilling Inc : up 3.8%
Jumps on upbeat forecast, Q2 revenue
** Corteva : up 1.3%
Up on higher revenue growth outlook for 2020 & beyond
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.63%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.18%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 1.11%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.29%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.71%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.46%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.21%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.07%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.32%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 1.01%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.92%