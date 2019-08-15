U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry

Reuters





At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.18% at 25,525.4. The S&P 500 was up 0.38% at 2,851.35 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.19% at 7,788.973.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Agilent Technologies Inc , up 8.6%

** NetApp Inc , up 4.9%

** Walmart Inc , up 4.5%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Tapestry Inc , down 17.8%

** General Electric Co , down 6.9%

** Cisco Systems Inc , down 6.6%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Pivotal Software Inc , up 64.6%

** Vipshop Holdings Ltd , up 16.6%

** UBS AG , up 14.3%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Briggs & Stratton Corp , down 41.2 %

** Just Energy Group Inc , down 26.8 %

** Flexible Solutions International Inc , down 18.3 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Sintx Technologies Inc , up 108.5%

** Bridgeline Digtal Inc , up 31.8%

** SpartanNash Co , up 27 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Limbach Holdings Inc , down 37.7%

** AudioEye Inc , down 23.3%

** Akri Therapeutics Plc , down 21.2%





** Walmart : up 4.5%

Jumps on Q2 beat, forecast hike



** General Electric : down 6.9%

Falls on report cash situation worse than disclosed



** NetApp : up 4.8%

Up after Q1 beat, better-than-feared forecast



** Tapestry : down 17.8%

Hits over a decade low on bleak outlook amid Kate Spade woes



** Alibaba : up 2.9%

Rises on Q1 revenue, profit beat



** Canopy Growth : down 10.2%

Canopy Growth's inventory build poses headwind



** Macy's : down 4.6%

Street View: Macy's trends to remain challenging in H2



** Cisco : down 6.6%

Slides after forecasting Q1 profit below estimates



** Square Inc : up 1.1%

** EVO Payments Inc : up 1.3%

** Mastercard Inc : up 1.7%

** Visa Inc : up 1.4%

** PayPal : up 1.6%

U.S. payment processors: On track to outperform market again this year, says J.P.Morgan



** Mallinckrodt : down 6.0%

Rises as early results from kidney failure study show promise



** Luckin Coffee : up 4.5%

** Starbucks : up 0.9%

Not so bitter, says analysts



** Deciphera Pharma : down 3.6%

Doubles equity raise to $400 mln



** Valeritas Holdings : up 2.6%

Climbs after positive insulin device study



** Vipshop : up 16.6%

Rises on better-than-expected results



** Pivotal Software : up 64.6%

Jumps after talks on its acquisition by VMWare



** Bridgeline Digital : up 31.8%

Surges after quarterly profit



** GSE Systems : down 9.3%

Falls after stock offering, surprise quarterly loss



** Gevo Inc : down 8.1%

Set to snap two-day winning streak on Q2 loss



** Agilent : up 8.6%

Jumps on raising 2019 profit forecast despite China pressure



** Pinterest : up 0.8%

Rises as Argus upgrades to "buy" - Fly.com



** Eastside Distilling Inc : up 3.8%

Jumps on upbeat forecast, Q2 revenue



** Corteva : up 1.3%

Up on higher revenue growth outlook for 2020 & beyond



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.63% Consumer Discretionary up 0.18% Consumer Staples up 1.11% Energy down 0.29% Financial up 0.71% Health up 0.46% Industrial down 0.21% Information Technology up 0.07% Materials up 0.32% Real Estate up 1.01% Utilities up 0.92%