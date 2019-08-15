Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Alibaba, Canopy Growth

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 8:14 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.50% at 25,582. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.48% at 2,854.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.42% at 7,520.5.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Pivotal Software Inc , up 72.7%

** J.C. Penney Co , up 15.7%

** Care.com Inc , up 11.7%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Just Energy Group Inc , down 12.9%

** Canopy Growth Corp , down 11.4%

** Tapestry Inc , down 8.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** HarborOne Bancorp Inc , up 80.0%

** Achieve Life Sciences Inc , up 31.3%

** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc , up 24.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Genetic Technologies Ltd , down 59.1%

** Naked Brand Group Ltd , down 23.1%

** Adomani Inc , down 17.1%





** Walmart : up 6.4% premarket

Jumps on Q2 beat, forecast hike



** General Electric : down 4.2% premarket

Falls on report cash situation worse than disclosed



** Alibaba : up 3.6% premarket

Rises on Q1 revenue, profit beat



** Canopy Growth : down 11.4% premarket

Falls on Q1 revenue miss, bigger loss



** Macy's : down 0.6% premarket

Street View: Macy's trends to remain challenging in H2



** Cisco : down 8.3% premarket

Slides after forecasting Q1 profit below estimates



** Square Inc : up 0.2% premarket

** Mastercard Inc : up 0.1% premarket

** Visa Inc : up 0.7% premarket

** PayPal : up 0.3% premarket

U.S. payment processors: On track to outperform market again this year, says J.P.Morgan



** Mallinckrodt : up 3.0% premarket

Rises as early results from kidney failure study show promise



** Luckin Coffee : up 3.0% premarket

** Starbucks : up 0.6% premarket

Not so bitter, says analysts



** Deciphera Pharma : down 2.8% premarket

Doubles equity raise to $400 mln



** Valeritas Holdings : up 3.5% premarket

Climbs after positive insulin device study



** Vipshop : up 11.3% premarket

Rises on better-than-expected results



** Pivotal Software : up 72.7% premarket

Jumps after talks on its acquisition by VMWare



** Continental Resources : down 0.8% premarket

Jefferies expects Continental Resources to use FCF to pay debt, buyback shares



** Charter Communications Inc : up 0.1% premarket

Benchmark expects broadband customer loss; rates "hold"



** Bridgeline Digital : up 24.7% premarket

Surges after quarterly profit





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: ACHV ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar