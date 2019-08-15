U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Alibaba, Canopy Growth

Reuters
At 8:14 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.50% at 25,582. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.48% at 2,854.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.42% at 7,520.5.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Pivotal Software Inc , up 72.7%
** J.C. Penney Co , up 15.7%
** Care.com Inc , up 11.7%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Just Energy Group Inc , down 12.9%
** Canopy Growth Corp , down 11.4%
** Tapestry Inc , down 8.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** HarborOne Bancorp Inc , up 80.0%
** Achieve Life Sciences Inc , up 31.3%
** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc , up 24.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Genetic Technologies Ltd , down 59.1%
** Naked Brand Group Ltd , down 23.1%
** Adomani Inc , down 17.1%
** Walmart : up 6.4% premarket
Jumps on Q2 beat, forecast hike
** General Electric : down 4.2% premarket
Falls on report cash situation worse than disclosed
** Alibaba : up 3.6% premarket
Rises on Q1 revenue, profit beat
** Canopy Growth : down 11.4% premarket
Falls on Q1 revenue miss, bigger loss
** Macy's : down 0.6% premarket
Street View: Macy's trends to remain challenging in H2
** Cisco : down 8.3% premarket
Slides after forecasting Q1 profit below estimates
** Square Inc : up 0.2% premarket
** Mastercard Inc : up 0.1% premarket
** Visa Inc : up 0.7% premarket
** PayPal : up 0.3% premarket
U.S. payment processors: On track to outperform market again this year, says J.P.Morgan
** Mallinckrodt : up 3.0% premarket
Rises as early results from kidney failure study show promise
** Luckin Coffee : up 3.0% premarket
** Starbucks : up 0.6% premarket
Not so bitter, says analysts
** Deciphera Pharma : down 2.8% premarket
Doubles equity raise to $400 mln
** Valeritas Holdings : up 3.5% premarket
Climbs after positive insulin device study
** Vipshop : up 11.3% premarket
Rises on better-than-expected results
** Pivotal Software : up 72.7% premarket
Jumps after talks on its acquisition by VMWare
** Continental Resources : down 0.8% premarket
Jefferies expects Continental Resources to use FCF to pay debt, buyback shares
** Charter Communications Inc : up 0.1% premarket
Benchmark expects broadband customer loss; rates "hold"
** Bridgeline Digital : up 24.7% premarket
Surges after quarterly profit
