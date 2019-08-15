U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Alibaba, Canopy Growth

Reuters





At 8:14 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.50% at 25,582. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.48% at 2,854.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.42% at 7,520.5.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Pivotal Software Inc , up 72.7%

** J.C. Penney Co , up 15.7%

** Care.com Inc , up 11.7%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Just Energy Group Inc , down 12.9%

** Canopy Growth Corp , down 11.4%

** Tapestry Inc , down 8.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** HarborOne Bancorp Inc , up 80.0%

** Achieve Life Sciences Inc , up 31.3%

** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc , up 24.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Genetic Technologies Ltd , down 59.1%

** Naked Brand Group Ltd , down 23.1%

** Adomani Inc , down 17.1%





** Walmart : up 6.4% premarket

Jumps on Q2 beat, forecast hike



** General Electric : down 4.2% premarket

Falls on report cash situation worse than disclosed



** Alibaba : up 3.6% premarket

Rises on Q1 revenue, profit beat



** Canopy Growth : down 11.4% premarket

Falls on Q1 revenue miss, bigger loss



** Macy's : down 0.6% premarket

Street View: Macy's trends to remain challenging in H2



** Cisco : down 8.3% premarket

Slides after forecasting Q1 profit below estimates



** Square Inc : up 0.2% premarket

** Mastercard Inc : up 0.1% premarket

** Visa Inc : up 0.7% premarket

** PayPal : up 0.3% premarket

U.S. payment processors: On track to outperform market again this year, says J.P.Morgan



** Mallinckrodt : up 3.0% premarket

Rises as early results from kidney failure study show promise



** Luckin Coffee : up 3.0% premarket

** Starbucks : up 0.6% premarket

Not so bitter, says analysts



** Deciphera Pharma : down 2.8% premarket

Doubles equity raise to $400 mln



** Valeritas Holdings : up 3.5% premarket

Climbs after positive insulin device study



** Vipshop : up 11.3% premarket

Rises on better-than-expected results



** Pivotal Software : up 72.7% premarket

Jumps after talks on its acquisition by VMWare



** Continental Resources : down 0.8% premarket

Jefferies expects Continental Resources to use FCF to pay debt, buyback shares



** Charter Communications Inc : up 0.1% premarket

Benchmark expects broadband customer loss; rates "hold"



** Bridgeline Digital : up 24.7% premarket

Surges after quarterly profit



