U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Viveve, Coca-Cola, Acadia Pharma

By Reuters

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Tuesday lifted by a batch of largely upbeat earnings reports from companies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, that soothed concerns over the pace of economic growth.

** Coca-Cola Co : up 1.9% premarket

Coca-Cola: Gains after raising FY revenue forecast



** Intel Corp : up 1.5% premarket

Rises on reports of Apple buying co's modem unit; Benchmark starts with 'hold'



** Biogen Inc : up 1.3% premarket

Rises as Tecfidera powers Q2





