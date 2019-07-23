U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Viveve, Coca-Cola, Acadia Pharma

Reuters
U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Tuesday lifted by a batch of largely upbeat earnings reports from companies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, that soothed concerns over the pace of economic growth.
** Coca-Cola Co : up 1.9% premarket
Coca-Cola: Gains after raising FY revenue forecast
** Intel Corp : up 1.5% premarket
Rises on reports of Apple buying co's modem unit; Benchmark starts with 'hold'
** Biogen Inc : up 1.3% premarket
Rises as Tecfidera powers Q2
