U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Unum Therapeutics, USANA, Tesla, OMNOVA

By Reuters

Reuters


At 8:56 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.20% at 26,850. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.20% at 2,985.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.19% at 7,853.25.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** OMNOVA Solutions Inc , up 55%

** Comstock Resources Inc , up 7.8%

** Shaw Communications Inc , up 7.4%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** USANA Health Sciences Inc , down 19.2%

** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc , down 2.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Fuelcell Energy Inc , up 60%

** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc , up 39.9%

** Senmiao Technology Ltd , up 34.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Aethlon Medical Inc , down 18.6%

** Unum Therapeutics Inc , down 18.3%

** MDJM Ltd , down 15.8%





** USANA Health Sciences Inc : down 19.2% premarket

Plunges as worsening China market hits 2019 outlook

** Tesla Inc : up 6.7% premarket

** Nio Inc : up 2.8% premarket

Tesla shares on pace to hit two-month high after bumper deliveries



** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : up 2.1% premarket

Up 3% after strong U.S. sales data



** OMNOVA Solutions Inc : up 55% premarket

To be bought by Synthomer, shares surge



** Bandwidth Inc : up 0.9% premarket

J.P. Morgan initiates with "overweight"



** Inogen Inc : down 2.4% premarket

JPM cuts to 'underweight', cites near-term pressures



** Symantec Corp : up 15.1% premarket

** Broadcom Inc : down 4% premarket

Symantec Corp: Soars on report of sale to Broadcom



** Advaxis Inc : down 10.8% premarket

Down after proposed stock and warrants offering



** Merck & Co Inc : up 0.2% premarket

Mizuho starts Merck with "buy", highest PT on Street



** Baker Hughes a GE Co : up 2% premarket

Gains on MoU with Bahrain's oil and gas authority



** Starbucks Corp : up 0.5% premarket

Starbucks: Stifel raises PT on strong same-restaurant sales growth expectations



** Domtar Corp : down 2.3% premarket

Falls after BMO downgrades to "underperform"



** Canopy Growth Corp : down 0.7% premarket

Falls after co-CEO Bruce Linton's surprise exit



** Redhill Biopharma Ltd : up 4.5% premarket

Shares up after FDA accepts marketing application



** Unum Therapeutics Inc : down 18.3% premarket

Sinks as FDA slaps clinical hold on cancer drug trial









