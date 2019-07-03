U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Unum Therapeutics, USANA, Tesla, OMNOVA

Reuters
At 8:56 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.20% at 26,850. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.20% at 2,985.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.19% at 7,853.25.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** OMNOVA Solutions Inc , up 55%
** Comstock Resources Inc , up 7.8%
** Shaw Communications Inc , up 7.4%
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** USANA Health Sciences Inc , down 19.2%
** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc , down 2.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Fuelcell Energy Inc , up 60%
** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc , up 39.9%
** Senmiao Technology Ltd , up 34.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Aethlon Medical Inc , down 18.6%
** Unum Therapeutics Inc , down 18.3%
** MDJM Ltd , down 15.8%
** USANA Health Sciences Inc : down 19.2% premarket
Plunges as worsening China market hits 2019 outlook
** Tesla Inc : up 6.7% premarket
** Nio Inc : up 2.8% premarket
Tesla shares on pace to hit two-month high after bumper deliveries
** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : up 2.1% premarket
Up 3% after strong U.S. sales data
** OMNOVA Solutions Inc : up 55% premarket
To be bought by Synthomer, shares surge
** Bandwidth Inc : up 0.9% premarket
J.P. Morgan initiates with "overweight"
** Inogen Inc : down 2.4% premarket
JPM cuts to 'underweight', cites near-term pressures
** Symantec Corp : up 15.1% premarket
** Broadcom Inc : down 4% premarket
Symantec Corp: Soars on report of sale to Broadcom
** Advaxis Inc : down 10.8% premarket
Down after proposed stock and warrants offering
** Merck & Co Inc : up 0.2% premarket
Mizuho starts Merck with "buy", highest PT on Street
** Baker Hughes a GE Co : up 2% premarket
Gains on MoU with Bahrain's oil and gas authority
** Starbucks Corp : up 0.5% premarket
Starbucks: Stifel raises PT on strong same-restaurant sales growth expectations
** Domtar Corp : down 2.3% premarket
Falls after BMO downgrades to "underperform"
** Canopy Growth Corp : down 0.7% premarket
Falls after co-CEO Bruce Linton's surprise exit
** Redhill Biopharma Ltd : up 4.5% premarket
Shares up after FDA accepts marketing application
** Unum Therapeutics Inc : down 18.3% premarket
Sinks as FDA slaps clinical hold on cancer drug trial
