U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Under Armour, Gartner, Chegg, McDermott, SS&C Technologies

U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday as U.S.-China trade worries pressured technology shares, while the scale of consensus at the Federal Reserve in favor of deeper cuts in interest rates ate into optimism that drove markets to record highs last week.

** HCA Healthcare Inc , down 9.4%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** LSB Industries Inc <LXU.N>, up 17.4%

** Chegg Inc <CHGG.N>, up 14.1%

** CNX Resources Corp <CNX.N>, up 14.1%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, down 39.7%

** Granite Construction Inc <GVA.N>, down 24%

** Berry Global Group Inc, down 17.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** IRadimed Corp, up 16.3%

** Medpace Holdings Inc <MEDP.O>, up 16%

** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd <FOMX.O>, up 15.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, down 19.3%

** Dorman Products Inc <DORM.O>, down 14.1%

** Casa Systems Inc <CASA.O>, down 12.3%







** Under Armour Inc : down 14.2%

Drops after cutting N.America revenue outlook



** Beyond Meat Inc : down 9.9%

Slides on stock offering plan



** Merck & Co Inc : up 1.9%

Merck shares up as Keytruda sales grow by nearly $1 bln in Q2



** Procter & Gamble Co : up 4.3%

Set for record high following "impressive" top-line results



** Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : up 9.5%

Neurocrine shares surge as lead drug sales smash estimates



** McDermott International Inc : down 39.7%

McDermott International tumbles after outlook cut, Q2 loss



** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : down 19.3%

SS&C Tech set for worst session as weak forecast invites slew of PT cuts



** LSB Industries Inc : up 17.4%

Surges after posting Q2 profit vs year-ago loss



** RingCentral Inc : up 14.2%

RingCentral on pace for record high on beat and raise



** NXP Semiconductors NV : down 0.5%

Forecasts drop in current-qtr revenue



** Capital One Financial Corp : down 7.1%

Drops after revealing data breach of 100 mln individuals



** Capstead Mortgage Corp : down 4.3%

Capstead Mortgage falls on 9 mln share offering



** Del Taco Restaurants Inc : down 5.7%

Tumbles after Q2 comp sales disappoints



** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 4.5%

Up on fast track status for blood disorder treatment



** Terex Corp : down 3.8%

Falls after cutting 2019 outlook amid slowing global demand



** ConocoPhillips : down 0.2%

ConocoPhillips drops as weak crude prices hit Q2 profit



** Cummins Inc : down 4.6%

Skids on lower truck demand in international markets



** Corning Inc : down 7.7%

Falls on optical communications unit FY sales forecast cut



** Pfizer Inc : down 6.0%

** Mylan NV : up 2.9%

Pfizer: Spinoff reveals lower earnings power on both sides of businesses - MS

Street View: Mylan merger with Pfizer unit a marriage of convenience



** Eaton Corp : up 2.8%

Aerospace, electrical businesses power earnings beat



** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd : up 15.7%

Foamix shares up as top investors pump in more financing



** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc : up 8.6%

U.S. Silica Holdings rises on Q2 profit beat



** Gartner Inc : down 17.3%

Gartner set for biggest one-day drop in 2-1/2 years on weak forecast



** Sigma Labs Inc : up 12.4%

Sigma Labs rises following collaboration with Airbus



** Chegg Inc : up 14.1%

Parents will be pleased with Chegg's Q2 report card, says Jefferies; shares jump



** RH : up 4.4%

RH shares rise on strong forecast, Street PT hikes



** Magellan Health Inc : down 5.7%

Down on CEO retirement plan; Jefferies says sale unlikely now



** Xerox Corp : down 3.8%

Falls as co cuts FY revenue forecast



** EnPro Industries Inc : up 6.2%

Surges after profit beat, upbeat outlook



** Incyte Corp : up 3.8%

Incyte shares up as Q2 revenue beats estimates





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.42% Consumer Discretionary down 0.56% Consumer Staples up 0.51% Energy down 0.42% Financial down 0.67% Health down 0.63% Industrial down 0.03% Information Technology down 0.59% Materials up 0.02% Real Estate up 1.07% Utilities up 0.11%