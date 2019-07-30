Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Under Armour, Beyond Meat, Merck, P&G, McDermott International
At 7:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.35% at 27,104. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.44% at 3,008.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.71% at 7,944.75.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** RingCentral Inc , up 13.0%
** Corporacion America Airports SA , up 10.0%
** Colony Capital Inc , up 7.3%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** McDermott International Inc , down 31.3%
** Under Armour Inc , down 13.3%
** Terex Corp , down 12.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Valeritas Holdings Inc , up 21.2%
** Medpace Holdings Inc , up 10.8%
** Kitov Pharma Ltd , up 9.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** TDH Holdings Inc , down 25.9%
** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc , down 18.5%
** Beyond Meat Inc , down 12.9%
** Under Armour Inc : down 13.3% premarket
Drops after cutting N.America revenue outlook
** Eli Lilly and Co : up 0.7% premarket
Eli Lilly rises as diabetes drug Trulicity powers Q2 beat
** Beyond Meat Inc : down 12.9% premarket
Beyond Meat hit by secondary offering plan after strong results
** Merck & Co Inc : up 3.0% premarket
Merck shares up as Keytruda sales grow by nearly $1 bln in Q2
** Procter & Gamble Co : up 4.2% premarket
Set for record high following Q4 results
** Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : up 9.6% premarket
Neurocrine Biosciences rises as Ingrezza drives Q2 profit beat
** McDermott International Inc : down 31.3% premarket
McDermott International tumbles after outlook cut, Q2 loss
** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : down 18.5% premarket
Slumps on disappointing Q3, FY19 forecast
** Cognex Corp : down 5.7% premarket
Drops on weak Q2 earnings
** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.5% premarket
Hepion Pharma rises as FDA permits clinical study of NASH drug
** RingCentral Inc : up 13.0% premarket
RingCentral on pace for record high on beat and raise
** NXP Semiconductors NV : down 4.5% premarket
Forecasts drop in current-qtr revenue
** Capital One Financial Corp : down 4.6% premarket
Drops after revealing data breach of 100 mln individuals
** Capstead Mortgage Corp : down 3.8% premarket
Capstead Mortgage falls on 9 mln share offering
** Del Taco Restaurants Inc : down 10.8% premarket
Tumbles after Q2 comp sales disappoints
** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 3.3% premarket
Up on fast track status for blood disorder treatment
