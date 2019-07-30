Reuters

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Under Armour, Beyond Meat, Merck, P&G, McDermott International



At 7:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.35% at 27,104. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.44% at 3,008.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.71% at 7,944.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** RingCentral Inc , up 13.0%

** Corporacion America Airports SA , up 10.0%

** Colony Capital Inc , up 7.3%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** McDermott International Inc , down 31.3%

** Under Armour Inc , down 13.3%

** Terex Corp , down 12.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Valeritas Holdings Inc , up 21.2%

** Medpace Holdings Inc , up 10.8%

** Kitov Pharma Ltd , up 9.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** TDH Holdings Inc , down 25.9%

** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc , down 18.5%

** Beyond Meat Inc , down 12.9%







** Under Armour Inc : down 13.3% premarket

Drops after cutting N.America revenue outlook



** Eli Lilly and Co : up 0.7% premarket

Eli Lilly rises as diabetes drug Trulicity powers Q2 beat



** Beyond Meat Inc : down 12.9% premarket

Beyond Meat hit by secondary offering plan after strong results



** Merck & Co Inc : up 3.0% premarket

Merck shares up as Keytruda sales grow by nearly $1 bln in Q2



** Procter & Gamble Co : up 4.2% premarket

Set for record high following Q4 results



** Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : up 9.6% premarket

Neurocrine Biosciences rises as Ingrezza drives Q2 profit beat



** McDermott International Inc : down 31.3% premarket

McDermott International tumbles after outlook cut, Q2 loss



** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : down 18.5% premarket

Slumps on disappointing Q3, FY19 forecast



** Cognex Corp : down 5.7% premarket

Drops on weak Q2 earnings



** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.5% premarket

Hepion Pharma rises as FDA permits clinical study of NASH drug



** RingCentral Inc : up 13.0% premarket

RingCentral on pace for record high on beat and raise



** NXP Semiconductors NV : down 4.5% premarket

Forecasts drop in current-qtr revenue



** Capital One Financial Corp : down 4.6% premarket

Drops after revealing data breach of 100 mln individuals



** Capstead Mortgage Corp : down 3.8% premarket

Capstead Mortgage falls on 9 mln share offering



** Del Taco Restaurants Inc : down 10.8% premarket

Tumbles after Q2 comp sales disappoints



** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 3.3% premarket

Up on fast track status for blood disorder treatment