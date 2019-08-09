U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Yelp, Nektar

Reuters





At 7:06 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.54% at 26,222. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.63% at 2,921.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.86% at 7,669.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Callaway Golf Co , up 10.5%

** Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , up 6.5%

** Yelp Inc , up 5.9%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Farfetch Ltd , down 37%

** ProPetro Holding Corp , down 30.9%

** Fastly Inc , down 23.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Arcadia Biosciences Inc , up 29.9%

** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , up 23.4%

** Genius Brands International Inc , up 21.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Viewray Inc , down 46.6%

** Nektar Therapeutics , down 30.6%

** Waitr Holdings Inc , down 21.5%





** Uber : down 6.8% premarket

** Lyft Inc : down 1.5% premarket

Tumbles on Q2 revenue miss



** Nektar : down 30.6% premarket

Sinks as management discloses manufacturing discrepancies in cancer drug



** Lexicon Pharma : up 12.5% premarket

Gains on positive data for diabetes drug



** ViewRay : down 46.6% premarket

Set to hit 2-1/2 year low after slashing rev forecast



** WPP Plc : up 5.5% premarket

Jumps as new client wins lift Q2 trading



** Amarin's : down 20.6% premarket

Slump after delayed drug review is a buying opportunity - Jefferies



