U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Yelp, Nektar

At 7:06 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.54% at 26,222. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.63% at 2,921.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.86% at 7,669.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Callaway Golf Co , up 10.5%
** Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , up 6.5%
** Yelp Inc , up 5.9%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Farfetch Ltd , down 37%
** ProPetro Holding Corp , down 30.9%
** Fastly Inc , down 23.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Arcadia Biosciences Inc , up 29.9%
** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , up 23.4%
** Genius Brands International Inc , up 21.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Viewray Inc , down 46.6%
** Nektar Therapeutics , down 30.6%
** Waitr Holdings Inc , down 21.5%
** Uber : down 6.8% premarket
** Lyft Inc : down 1.5% premarket
Tumbles on Q2 revenue miss
** Nektar : down 30.6% premarket
Sinks as management discloses manufacturing discrepancies in cancer drug
** Lexicon Pharma : up 12.5% premarket
Gains on positive data for diabetes drug
** ViewRay : down 46.6% premarket
Set to hit 2-1/2 year low after slashing rev forecast
** WPP Plc : up 5.5% premarket
Jumps as new client wins lift Q2 trading
** Amarin's : down 20.6% premarket
Slump after delayed drug review is a buying opportunity - Jefferies
