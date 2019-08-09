Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Yelp, CannTrust

By Reuters

Reuters


U.S. stocks edged lower on Friday after rebounding strongly a day earlier, as investors grappled with fresh trade tensions, political turmoil in Italy and a surprise contraction in Britain's economy.

Jumps on Q2 profit beat, reaffirms forecast



** CannTrust Holdings : down 3.6%

Falls as KPMG withdraws audit reports



** Nektar : down 38.7%

Sinks as management discloses manufacturing discrepancies in cancer drug



** DXC Technology : down 30.4%

Set for near 3-year low on forecast cut



** Farfetch : down 40.8%

Sinks after key growth forecast cut, deal to buy New Guards



** TrueCar Inc : down 32.2%

Dives 20% after cutting outlook again



** Overstock.com : up 11.5%

Down after quarterly revenue miss



** Arcadia Biosciences : up 39.3%

Surges after JV drought tolerant soybean gets USDA approval



** Kala Pharma : up 4.3%

Down after FDA declines to approve eye drug



** Voyager Therapeutics : down 1.1%

Rises after upbeat Q2 results



** Callaway Golf : up 4.8%

Swings higher on Q2 beat, profit forecast raise



** Restaurant Brands : down 3.8%

Drops on upsized $1.8 bln sale by 3G affiliate



** Altice USA : up 0.3%

Cuts gains on Bloomberg report of Lightpath stake sale collapse



** ViewRay : down 45.3%

Set to hit 2-1/2 year low after slashing rev forecast



** WPP Plc : up 5.9%

Jumps as new client wins lift Q2 trading



** Amarin's : down 14.1%

Slump after delayed drug review is a buying opportunity - Jefferies



** Alarm.com : up 2.2%

Jumps after upbeat Q2 results, strong forecast



** ProPetro Holding : down 24.9%

Mixture of negative news weighing on shares



** Puma Biotech : up 27.5%

Higher Nerlynx sales power Q2 beat



** Waitr Holdings Inc : down 44.1%

Set to open at record low after CEO departure, bigger loss



** Stemline Therapeutics : !RIC {RIC.NB} is invalid

Slides further after pricing stock deal



** YRC Worldwide : down 19.0%

Slumps after Q2 profit, revenue miss estimates



** Vivint Solar : down 11.2%

Loses shine as higher costs drive it to loss



** Sientra : up 10.2%

Share weakness poised to flip after stable quarter



** Melinta Therapeutics : down 32.1%

Down after disappointing Q2 results



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.67%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.47%

Consumer Staples

down 0.33%

Energy

down 0.40%

Financial

down 0.36%

Health

flat

Industrial

down 0.65%

Information Technology

down 0.97%

Materials

down 0.65%

Real Estate

down 0.28%

Utilities

down 0.03%





