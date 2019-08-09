U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Yelp, CannTrust

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
U.S. stocks edged lower on Friday after rebounding strongly a day earlier, as investors grappled with fresh trade tensions, political turmoil in Italy and a surprise contraction in Britain's economy.
Jumps on Q2 profit beat, reaffirms forecast
** CannTrust Holdings : down 3.6%
Falls as KPMG withdraws audit reports
** Nektar : down 38.7%
Sinks as management discloses manufacturing discrepancies in cancer drug
** DXC Technology : down 30.4%
Set for near 3-year low on forecast cut
** Farfetch : down 40.8%
Sinks after key growth forecast cut, deal to buy New Guards
** TrueCar Inc : down 32.2%
Dives 20% after cutting outlook again
** Overstock.com : up 11.5%
Down after quarterly revenue miss
** Arcadia Biosciences : up 39.3%
Surges after JV drought tolerant soybean gets USDA approval
** Kala Pharma : up 4.3%
Down after FDA declines to approve eye drug
** Voyager Therapeutics : down 1.1%
Rises after upbeat Q2 results
** Callaway Golf : up 4.8%
Swings higher on Q2 beat, profit forecast raise
** Restaurant Brands : down 3.8%
Drops on upsized $1.8 bln sale by 3G affiliate
** Altice USA : up 0.3%
Cuts gains on Bloomberg report of Lightpath stake sale collapse
** ViewRay : down 45.3%
Set to hit 2-1/2 year low after slashing rev forecast
** WPP Plc : up 5.9%
Jumps as new client wins lift Q2 trading
** Amarin's : down 14.1%
Slump after delayed drug review is a buying opportunity - Jefferies
** Alarm.com : up 2.2%
Jumps after upbeat Q2 results, strong forecast
** ProPetro Holding : down 24.9%
Mixture of negative news weighing on shares
** Puma Biotech : up 27.5%
Higher Nerlynx sales power Q2 beat
** Waitr Holdings Inc : down 44.1%
Set to open at record low after CEO departure, bigger loss
** Stemline Therapeutics : !RIC {RIC.NB} is invalid
Slides further after pricing stock deal
** YRC Worldwide : down 19.0%
Slumps after Q2 profit, revenue miss estimates
** Vivint Solar : down 11.2%
Loses shine as higher costs drive it to loss
** Sientra : up 10.2%
Share weakness poised to flip after stable quarter
** Melinta Therapeutics : down 32.1%
Down after disappointing Q2 results
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.67%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.47%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.33%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.40%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.36%
|
Health
|
|
flat
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.65%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.97%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.65%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.28%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.03%
Referenced Symbols:
ALRM
,