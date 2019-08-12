Reuters

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Viacom, PG&E



The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday as protests in Hong Kong added to concerns on the pace of growth in China, already under pressure from the prolonged bout of U.S. trade tensions that have dominated financial markets this year.

Uber, Lyft set for second day in the red



** PG&E : down 5.4%

Extends losses after warning about fire-related costs



** CBS : down 1.6%

** Viacom Inc : down 4.6%

CBS: Up as co shareholders to get slight premium from Viacom merger- sources



** Occidental Petroleum : down 4.0%

APC purchase destroyed value - Evercore



** Tesla : down 1.5%

Set to open lower for second straight session



** General Electric Co : down 1.3%

JPM's Tusa says GE's fundamentals still look negative



** Tapestry Inc : down 4.6%

** PVH Corp : down 3.7%

** Tiffany & Co : down 3.0%

Versace, Coach in Chinese hot water



** CannTrust : down 24.3%

Falls as second facility found non-compliant



** Barrick Gold Corp : up 0.5%

Rises on upbeat Q2 gold production



** ADMA Biologics : up 5.7%

Well placed for launch in supply-constrained market - analyst



** SpartanNash : down 5.5%

Drops on CEO resignation, Fresh Kitchen exit, forecast cut



** Abeona Therapeutics : down 3.1%

** Krystal Biotech : down 2.5%

** Sarepta Therapeutics : down 0.9%

Abeona rivals seem to have advantage over rare disease portfolio - Cantor



** Westell : down 4.2%

Eyes for fourth straight day of losses, CFO resigns



** Everspin Technologies Inc : up 13.5%

Snaps two-day losing streak on patent agreement



** Progenics Pharma : down 11.4%

Falls as Q2 results disappoint investor Velan Capital



** Emmaus : up 8.8%

Rises as blood disorder drug powers Q2 sales surge



** Twin River : down 10.3%

On pace for its worst day ever on weak Q2 results



** DXC Technology : down 4.7%

Eyes second worst day of year after PT cut



** Manitowoc Company Inc : down 6.9%

Falls after Baird downgrades to "neutral"



** PlayAGS Inc : up 8.6%

Up on share buyback; analyst says valuation 'attractive'



** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 2.5%

** MGM Resorts International : down 0.8%

** Melco Resorts and Entertainment : down 0.2%

Casino stocks hit as Hong Kong protests weigh on gambling hub Macau



** Amgen : up 5.5%

Amgen's patent win creates room for M&A - Cowen



** Big Lots : down 2.6%

** Five Below : down 3.1%

** Dollar Tree : up 0.9%

** Target : down 1.2%

** Dollar General : down 0.2%

** Costco Wholesale Corp : down 0.7%

** Kroger : down 0.8%

** Walmart : down 1.6%

** Grocery Outlet : down 0.3%

Discounters and Supermarkets: Q2 okay but its all about tariffs and H2 outlook



** Yield10 Bioscience : up 22.5%

Shares rise on U.S. patent allowance



** Tyson Foods : down 0.2%

Shares singe after Kansas beef plant fire



** Roku Inc :up 7.7%

** Netflix : up 1.1%

Needham prefers streaming Roku to Netflix



** Jason Industries Inc : up 6.3%

Shares rise as co explores options, including a sale



** NetEase : down 2.5%

Falls after GS downgrades on weaker online games outlook



** Nio : down 3.2%

Drops after July deliveries hit by challenging China conditions



** Evolus : down 1.3%

** Allergan Plc : down 0.2%

Evolus rises as its new Botox rival powers Q2 sales beat



** Livent : down 11.9%

Slides on report BofA downgrades to "underperform"



** MPLX LP : down 1.4%

CS trims PT on gathering, processing margin concern



** Brinker International Inc : down 3.3%

Evercore raises PT on same store sales strength



** CooTek : down 10.4%

** Alphabet Inc : down 0.7%

CooTek: Drops as co cuts Q2 revenue forecast after Google disables its apps



** Cellect Biotechnology : up 109.6%

Surges on positive recommendation from safety review committee



** Wright Medical : down 3.5%

Challenging fundamentals lead to rating downgrade at Wells Fargo



** Entercom Communications : down 5.9%

Drops after co cuts quarterly dividend



** Ceragon Networks : down 5.7%

Tumbles on lean net income forecast



** Dare Bioscience : up 4.0%

Surges after treatment wins special status from FDA



** Sysco : up 3.7%

Rises after Q4 profit beats estimates



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.56% Consumer Discretionary down 1.13% Consumer Staples down 0.46% Energy down 1.31% Financial down 1.45% Health down 0.70% Industrial down 0.95% Information Technology down 0.65% Materials down 0.99% Real Estate down 0.16% Utilities down 0.10%