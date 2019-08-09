Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Mattel, Mesa Air

Reuters


Wall Street's main indexes added to losses on Friday after President Donald Trump said he was not going to make a deal with China for now, exacerbating fears that the U.S.-China trade stand-off would aggravate the global economic slowdown.

Drops as whistleblower letter spooks investors



** Mesa Air Group : down 40.6%

Hits record low after Q3 results disappoint



** Symantec Corp : down 0.6%

** Broadcom Inc: up 1.7%

Symantec down after sale of enterprise unit, job cuts



** Yelp : up 5.2%

Jumps on Q2 profit beat, reaffirms forecast



** CannTrust Holdings : down 6.9%

Falls as KPMG withdraws audit reports



** Cutera Inc : up 21.6%

Jumps on Q2 profit beat



** Dropbox : down 12.6%

Tumbles after co reports slowest user growth since IPO



** InnerWorkings : up 47.2%

Rises as cost-cutting powers Q2 profit beat



** New Media Investment : down 11.5%

Falls after MNG Enterprises objects Gannett deal



** Tabula Rasa HealthCare : up 9.6%

Rises on upbeat Q2 results, revenue forecast



** DXC Technology : down 32.7%

Set for near 3-year low on forecast cut



** Farfetch : down 41.1%

Sinks after key growth forecast cut, deal to buy New Guards



** TrueCar Inc : down 34.0%

Dives 20% after cutting outlook again



** Arcadia Biosciences : up 98.0%

Surges after JV drought tolerant soybean gets USDA approval



** Callaway Golf : up 6.1%

Swings higher on Q2 beat, profit forecast raise



** Restaurant Brands : down 4.0%

Drops on upsized $1.8 bln sale by 3G affiliate



** Altice USA : up 0.7%

Cuts gains on Bloomberg report of Lightpath stake sale collapse



** Nektar : down 33.1%

Sinks as management discloses manufacturing discrepancies in cancer drug



** ViewRay : down 56.8%

Set to hit 2-1/2 year low after slashing rev forecast



** WPP Plc : up 5.9%

Jumps as new client wins lift Q2 trading



** Amarin's : down 16.9%

Slump after delayed drug review is a buying opportunity - Jefferies



** ProPetro Holding : down 31.2%

Mixture of negative news weighing on shares



** Puma Biotech : up 21.4%

Higher Nerlynx sales power Q2 beat



** Waitr Holdings Inc : down 56.1%

Set to open at record low after CEO departure, bigger loss



** YRC Worldwide : down 19.1%

Slumps after Q2 profit, revenue miss estimates



** Vivint Solar : down 17.1%

Loses shine as higher costs drive it to loss



** Sientra : up 9.0%

Share weakness poised to flip after stable quarter



** Melinta Therapeutics : down 32.7%

Down after disappointing Q2 results



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.80%

Consumer Discretionary

down 1.00%

Consumer Staples

down 0.65%

Energy

down 1.12%

Financial

down 0.88%

Health

down 0.25%

Industrial

down 0.98%

Information Technology

down 1.41%

Materials

down 0.91%

Real Estate

down 0.39%

Utilities

up 0.07%





