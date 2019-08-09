U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Uber, Mattel, Mesa Air

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
Wall Street's main indexes added to losses on Friday after President Donald Trump said he was not going to make a deal with China for now, exacerbating fears that the U.S.-China trade stand-off would aggravate the global economic slowdown.
Drops as whistleblower letter spooks investors
** Mesa Air Group : down 40.6%
Hits record low after Q3 results disappoint
** Symantec Corp : down 0.6%
** Broadcom Inc: up 1.7%
Symantec down after sale of enterprise unit, job cuts
** Yelp : up 5.2%
Jumps on Q2 profit beat, reaffirms forecast
** CannTrust Holdings : down 6.9%
Falls as KPMG withdraws audit reports
** Cutera Inc : up 21.6%
Jumps on Q2 profit beat
** Dropbox : down 12.6%
Tumbles after co reports slowest user growth since IPO
** InnerWorkings : up 47.2%
Rises as cost-cutting powers Q2 profit beat
** New Media Investment : down 11.5%
Falls after MNG Enterprises objects Gannett deal
** Tabula Rasa HealthCare : up 9.6%
Rises on upbeat Q2 results, revenue forecast
** DXC Technology : down 32.7%
Set for near 3-year low on forecast cut
** Farfetch : down 41.1%
Sinks after key growth forecast cut, deal to buy New Guards
** TrueCar Inc : down 34.0%
Dives 20% after cutting outlook again
** Arcadia Biosciences : up 98.0%
Surges after JV drought tolerant soybean gets USDA approval
** Callaway Golf : up 6.1%
Swings higher on Q2 beat, profit forecast raise
** Restaurant Brands : down 4.0%
Drops on upsized $1.8 bln sale by 3G affiliate
** Altice USA : up 0.7%
Cuts gains on Bloomberg report of Lightpath stake sale collapse
** Nektar : down 33.1%
Sinks as management discloses manufacturing discrepancies in cancer drug
** ViewRay : down 56.8%
Set to hit 2-1/2 year low after slashing rev forecast
** WPP Plc : up 5.9%
Jumps as new client wins lift Q2 trading
** Amarin's : down 16.9%
Slump after delayed drug review is a buying opportunity - Jefferies
** ProPetro Holding : down 31.2%
Mixture of negative news weighing on shares
** Puma Biotech : up 21.4%
Higher Nerlynx sales power Q2 beat
** Waitr Holdings Inc : down 56.1%
Set to open at record low after CEO departure, bigger loss
** YRC Worldwide : down 19.1%
Slumps after Q2 profit, revenue miss estimates
** Vivint Solar : down 17.1%
Loses shine as higher costs drive it to loss
** Sientra : up 9.0%
Share weakness poised to flip after stable quarter
** Melinta Therapeutics : down 32.7%
Down after disappointing Q2 results
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.80%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 1.00%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.65%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.12%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.88%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.25%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.98%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 1.41%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.91%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.39%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.07%
Referenced Symbols:
ALRM
,