U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tyson Foods, Box Inc, American Eagle, Navistar

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 12:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.77% at 26,320.21. The S&P 500 was up 0.87% at 2,931.58 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.01% at 7,953.821.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** PVH Corp , up 7.9%

** IPG Photonics Corp , up 6.1%

** General Electric Co , up 4.9%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Tyson Foods Inc , down 5.9%

** Fortive Corp , down 3.8%

** Incyte Corp , down 3%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Owens & Minor Inc , up 18.6%

** Comstock Resources Inc , up 18.2%

** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc , up 16.1%



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** American Eagle Outfitters Inc , down 15.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** OpGen Inc , up 79.6%

** Top Ships Inc , up 24.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Eltek Ltd , down 22.9%

** USA Technlogies Inc , down 19.1%

** Ardelyx Inc , down 17.5%





** Tyson Foods Inc : down 5.9%

Tyson Foods: Tumbles after FY profit forecast cut



** Box Inc : up 11.9%

Box: Shares jump after Starboard reveals 7.5% stake



** American Eagle Outfitters Inc : down 15.6%

American Eagle: Slips after Q3 forecast disappoints



** Starbucks Corp : down 1.4%

Starbucks shares go cold on slower profit growth in 2020

Starbucks sees slower profit growth in 2020



** Tapestry Inc : up 4.6%

Tapestry: Rises after CEO Victor Luis steps down



** JetBlue Airways Corp : down 4.4%

JetBlue down after cutting Q3 forecast for key revenue metric



** Top Ships Inc : up 24.6%

TOP Ships: Jumps on smaller first-half loss



** Navistar International Corp : up 11.2%

Navistar International Corp: Jumps on Q2 results beat



** Superior Industries International Inc : down 6.2%

Superior Industries shares humbled on dividend suspension



** Seadrill Ltd : up 7.6%

Seadrill: Shares soar after contract award



** Coupa Software Inc : up 9.9%

Coupa Software: Eyes record high on upbeat Q2 results



** Redwood Trust Inc : down 1.3%

Redwood Trust Inc drops on upsized stock deal



** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 5.5%

Co-Diagnostics rises on expanded license agreement



** Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 10.4%

Idera Pharmaceuticals: Climbs on entering research partnership with AbbVie



** OpGen Inc : up 79.6%

OpGen Inc: Set for best day in 3 years after deal to buy rival Curetis



** Clearside Biomedical Inc : up 22.4%

Clearside jumps as Regenxbio picks its device for delivery of gene therapy



** Michaels Companies Inc : up 5.9%

Michaels Cos paints rosy outlook, shares jump



** Village Farms International Inc : up 3.1%

Village Farms: Up on cannabis supply deal



** Insulet Corp : down 3.4%

Insulet Corp falls on upsized convertible debt deal



** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 8.6%

Citius jumps on cost savings prospect of ~$10 mln in clinical trial [Link]



** Safe Bulkers Inc : down 7.0%

Safe Bulkers sinks after posting surprise Q2 loss



** PVH Corp : up 7.9%

Calvin Klein-owner PVH eyes best day in 5 months



** Roku Inc : up 7.5%

Roku: Gains after D.A. Davidson raises PT to Street high



** Vera Bradley Inc : down 14.2%

Vera Bradley records worst day ever after Q2 earnings miss



** Encore Capital Group Inc : down 10.4%

Encore Capital dips on planned convertible debt deal



** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 8.4%

Aerie Pharma drops to 3-yr low on planned convertible debt deal



** Veritex Holdings Inc : up 3.0%

Veritex Holdings rises on increased share buyback plan



** TripAdvisor Inc : up 1.0%

TripAdvisor Inc: Rises on UBS upgrade



** Xpel Inc : up 8.0%

Xpel: Jumps as Craig-Hallum starts with 'buy', says fundamentals 'strong and improving' [Link]



** Red Lion Hotels Corp : up 9.0%

RLH Corp: Surges on deal to sell three hotels



** Gevo Inc : up 14.4%

Gevo Inc: Jumps on development of low-carbon fuel



** USA Technologies Inc : down 19.1%

USA Technologies: Plunges on seeking extension to regain Nasdaq compliance



** HealthEquity Inc : down 6.0%

HealthEquity: Touches eight-month low on FY profit forecast



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 1.33% Consumer Discretionary up 0.64% Consumer Staples up 0.59% Energy up 1.49% Financial up 0.86% Health down 0.10% Industrial up 1.20% Information Technology up 1.37% Materials up 0.84% Real Estate up 0.79% Utilities up 0.02%