U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tyson Foods, Box Inc, American Eagle, Navistar

At 12:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.77% at 26,320.21. The S&P 500 was up 0.87% at 2,931.58 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.01% at 7,953.821.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** PVH Corp , up 7.9%
** IPG Photonics Corp , up 6.1%
** General Electric Co , up 4.9%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Tyson Foods Inc , down 5.9%
** Fortive Corp , down 3.8%
** Incyte Corp , down 3%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Owens & Minor Inc , up 18.6%
** Comstock Resources Inc , up 18.2%
** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc , up 16.1%
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** American Eagle Outfitters Inc , down 15.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** OpGen Inc , up 79.6%
** Top Ships Inc , up 24.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Eltek Ltd , down 22.9%
** USA Technlogies Inc , down 19.1%
** Ardelyx Inc , down 17.5%
Tyson Foods: Tumbles after FY profit forecast cut
** Box Inc : up 11.9%
Box: Shares jump after Starboard reveals 7.5% stake
American Eagle: Slips after Q3 forecast disappoints
Starbucks shares go cold on slower profit growth in 2020
Starbucks sees slower profit growth in 2020
** Tapestry Inc : up 4.6%
Tapestry: Rises after CEO Victor Luis steps down
** JetBlue Airways Corp : down 4.4%
JetBlue down after cutting Q3 forecast for key revenue metric
** Top Ships Inc : up 24.6%
TOP Ships: Jumps on smaller first-half loss
** Navistar International Corp : up 11.2%
Navistar International Corp: Jumps on Q2 results beat
** Superior Industries International Inc : down 6.2%
Superior Industries shares humbled on dividend suspension
** Seadrill Ltd : up 7.6%
Seadrill: Shares soar after contract award
** Coupa Software Inc : up 9.9%
Coupa Software: Eyes record high on upbeat Q2 results
** Redwood Trust Inc : down 1.3%
Redwood Trust Inc drops on upsized stock deal
** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 5.5%
Co-Diagnostics rises on expanded license agreement
** Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 10.4%
Idera Pharmaceuticals: Climbs on entering research partnership with AbbVie
** OpGen Inc : up 79.6%
OpGen Inc: Set for best day in 3 years after deal to buy rival Curetis
** Clearside Biomedical Inc : up 22.4%
Clearside jumps as Regenxbio picks its device for delivery of gene therapy
** Michaels Companies Inc : up 5.9%
Michaels Cos paints rosy outlook, shares jump
** Village Farms International Inc : up 3.1%
Village Farms: Up on cannabis supply deal
** Insulet Corp : down 3.4%
Insulet Corp falls on upsized convertible debt deal
** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 8.6%
Citius jumps on cost savings prospect of ~$10 mln in clinical trial [Link]
** Safe Bulkers Inc : down 7.0%
Safe Bulkers sinks after posting surprise Q2 loss
** PVH Corp : up 7.9%
Calvin Klein-owner PVH eyes best day in 5 months
** Roku Inc : up 7.5%
Roku: Gains after D.A. Davidson raises PT to Street high
** Vera Bradley Inc : down 14.2%
Vera Bradley records worst day ever after Q2 earnings miss
** Encore Capital Group Inc : down 10.4%
Encore Capital dips on planned convertible debt deal
** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 8.4%
Aerie Pharma drops to 3-yr low on planned convertible debt deal
** Veritex Holdings Inc : up 3.0%
Veritex Holdings rises on increased share buyback plan
** TripAdvisor Inc : up 1.0%
TripAdvisor Inc: Rises on UBS upgrade
** Xpel Inc : up 8.0%
Xpel: Jumps as Craig-Hallum starts with 'buy', says fundamentals 'strong and improving' [Link]
** Red Lion Hotels Corp : up 9.0%
RLH Corp: Surges on deal to sell three hotels
** Gevo Inc : up 14.4%
Gevo Inc: Jumps on development of low-carbon fuel
** USA Technologies Inc : down 19.1%
USA Technologies: Plunges on seeking extension to regain Nasdaq compliance
** HealthEquity Inc : down 6.0%
HealthEquity: Touches eight-month low on FY profit forecast
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 1.33%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.64%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.59%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.49%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.86%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.10%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.20%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.37%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.84%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.79%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.02%
