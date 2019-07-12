U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tower International, Illumina, Camber, Hookipa, Milacron

Reuters





At 12:57 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.58% at 27,245.33. The S&P 500 was up 0.24% at 3,006.97 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.45% at 8,232.824.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc , up 5.9%

** Capri Holdings Ltd , up 4.7%

** Under Armour Inc , up 4.1%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Illumina Inc , down 15.8%

** Johnson & Johnson , down 4.3%

** Eli Lilly and Co , down 2.7%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Tower International Inc , up 69.3%

** Camber Energy Inc , up 40.9%

** Milacron Holdings Corp , up 24.2%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Energy Fuels Inc , down 33.7%

** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc , down 13.4%

** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 12.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Peck Company Holdings Inc , up 22.5%

** Hookipa Pharma Inc , up 22.7%

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 20.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Illumina Inc , down 15.8%

** Soliton Inc , down 11.3%

** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 9.7%







** Innovative Industrial Properties Inc : down 10.8%

Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Prop's slips from highs on stock deal plans



** Illumina Inc : down 15.8%

Loses shine after FY revenue forecast cut



** Spirit Airlines Inc : down 2.4%

Down after Q2 forecast disappoints



** EMCORE Corp : down 8.8%

Tumbles on forecast cut; Northland lowers PT



** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc : down 13.4%

Shares down on forecast cut



** Hookipa Pharma Inc : up 22.7%

Surges after FDA allows human testing of cancer drug



** Ford Motor Co : up 2.8%

Higher as Volkswagen injects $2.6 bln in self-driving unit



** CannTrust Holdings Inc down 12.2%

Falls again after suspending cannabis product sales



** SenesTech Inc : down 11.5%

Slumps after discounted stock offering



** Milacron Holdings Corp : up 24.2%

** Hillenbrand Inc : down 12.0%

Jumps as Hillenbrand to buy co in ~$2 bln deal



** Altria Group Inc : up 1.1%

Rises after Goldman upgrades to buy- TheFly



** Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.5%

Rises on regained Nasdaq listing compliance



** Medicinova Inc : up 13.0%

Up on plans for single late-stage multiple sclerosis trial



** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : down 1.4%

Slips on Asia IPO trouble



** Uxin Ltd : up 14.5%

Rises after agreeing to sell loan facilitation unit



** Medigus Ltd : up 14.2%

Jumps on meeting milestone in development deal



** Himax Technologies Inc : down 6.6%

Falls on stock downgrade



** Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP : down 2.2%

Falls after discounted equity offering



** McEwen Mining Inc : up 1.5%

Rises on potential new gold production source



** Tower International Inc : up 69.3%

To be taken private in $900 bln deal



** HP Inc : up 1.8%

** Dell Technologies : up 0.3%

HP Inc, Dell up as IDC, Gartner say PC shipments rose in Q2



** ShiftPixy : up 5.0%

Bounces on share buyback



** Voyager Therapeutics Inc : down 1.4%

Voyager's Huntington's drug could become an important product



** Stitch Fix Inc : up 1.2%

Looks good with Goldman upgrade



** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 6.2%

Apellis Pharma gains as J.P. Morgan upgrades to "overweight"



** GrubHub Inc : up 3.6%

Gains after Goldman Sachs raises price target



** Restaurant Brands International Inc : up 1.4%

Breakfast offerings with plant-based meat helping Restaurant Brands' Tim Hortons



** Instructure Inc : down 5.8%

Falls as Raymond James downgrades on slower 2020 growth



** OHR Pharmaceutical Inc : up 15.3%

OHR Pharma shares jump as merger with NeuBase closes



** Netflix Inc : down 1.4%

Wedbush expects Netflix to lose more content after exit of 'Friends', 'The Office'



** Boston Beer Co Inc : up 2.8%

Hits record high; Guggenheim boosts PT



** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 2.4%

Rises on dividend increase



** Johnson & Johnson : down 4.3%

Johnson & Johnson falls after Bloomberg reports of criminal probe



** Fate Therapeutics Inc : up 5.5%

Fate Therapeutics shares jump as Oppenheimer starts with "outperform"



** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 14.8%

Jumps on Nasdaq extension



