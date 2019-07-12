Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tower International, Illumina, Camber, Hookipa, Milacron

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 12:57 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.58% at 27,245.33. The S&P 500 was up 0.24% at 3,006.97 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.45% at 8,232.824.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc , up 5.9%

** Capri Holdings Ltd , up 4.7%

** Under Armour Inc , up 4.1%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Illumina Inc , down 15.8%

** Johnson & Johnson , down 4.3%

** Eli Lilly and Co , down 2.7%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Tower International Inc , up 69.3%

** Camber Energy Inc , up 40.9%

** Milacron Holdings Corp , up 24.2%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Energy Fuels Inc , down 33.7%

** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc , down 13.4%

** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 12.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Peck Company Holdings Inc , up 22.5%

** Hookipa Pharma Inc , up 22.7%

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 20.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Illumina Inc , down 15.8%

** Soliton Inc , down 11.3%

** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 9.7%







** Innovative Industrial Properties Inc : down 10.8%

Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Prop's slips from highs on stock deal plans



** Illumina Inc : down 15.8%

Loses shine after FY revenue forecast cut



** Spirit Airlines Inc : down 2.4%

Down after Q2 forecast disappoints



** EMCORE Corp : down 8.8%

Tumbles on forecast cut; Northland lowers PT



** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc : down 13.4%

Shares down on forecast cut



** Hookipa Pharma Inc : up 22.7%

Surges after FDA allows human testing of cancer drug



** Ford Motor Co : up 2.8%

Higher as Volkswagen injects $2.6 bln in self-driving unit



** CannTrust Holdings Inc down 12.2%

Falls again after suspending cannabis product sales



** SenesTech Inc : down 11.5%

Slumps after discounted stock offering



** Milacron Holdings Corp : up 24.2%

** Hillenbrand Inc : down 12.0%

Jumps as Hillenbrand to buy co in ~$2 bln deal



** Altria Group Inc : up 1.1%

Rises after Goldman upgrades to buy- TheFly



** Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.5%

Rises on regained Nasdaq listing compliance



** Medicinova Inc : up 13.0%

Up on plans for single late-stage multiple sclerosis trial



** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : down 1.4%

Slips on Asia IPO trouble



** Uxin Ltd : up 14.5%

Rises after agreeing to sell loan facilitation unit



** Medigus Ltd : up 14.2%

Jumps on meeting milestone in development deal



** Himax Technologies Inc : down 6.6%

Falls on stock downgrade



** Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP : down 2.2%

Falls after discounted equity offering



** McEwen Mining Inc : up 1.5%

Rises on potential new gold production source



** Tower International Inc : up 69.3%

To be taken private in $900 bln deal



** HP Inc : up 1.8%

** Dell Technologies : up 0.3%

HP Inc, Dell up as IDC, Gartner say PC shipments rose in Q2



** ShiftPixy : up 5.0%

Bounces on share buyback



** Voyager Therapeutics Inc : down 1.4%

Voyager's Huntington's drug could become an important product



** Stitch Fix Inc : up 1.2%

Looks good with Goldman upgrade



** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 6.2%

Apellis Pharma gains as J.P. Morgan upgrades to "overweight"



** GrubHub Inc : up 3.6%

Gains after Goldman Sachs raises price target



** Restaurant Brands International Inc : up 1.4%

Breakfast offerings with plant-based meat helping Restaurant Brands' Tim Hortons



** Instructure Inc : down 5.8%

Falls as Raymond James downgrades on slower 2020 growth



** OHR Pharmaceutical Inc : up 15.3%

OHR Pharma shares jump as merger with NeuBase closes



** Netflix Inc : down 1.4%

Wedbush expects Netflix to lose more content after exit of 'Friends', 'The Office'



** Boston Beer Co Inc : up 2.8%

Hits record high; Guggenheim boosts PT



** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 2.4%

Rises on dividend increase



** Johnson & Johnson : down 4.3%

Johnson & Johnson falls after Bloomberg reports of criminal probe



** Fate Therapeutics Inc : up 5.5%

Fate Therapeutics shares jump as Oppenheimer starts with "outperform"



** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 14.8%

Jumps on Nasdaq extension



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.34%

Consumer Discretionary

up 1.08%

Consumer Staples

up 0.26%

Energy

up 0.49%

Financial

up 0.25%

Health

down 1.67%

Industrial

up 1.35%

Information Technology

up 0.64%

Materials

up 0.78%

Real Estate

down 0.52%

Utilities

down 0.58%





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , US Markets , Oil , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar