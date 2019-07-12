U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tower International, Illumina, Camber, Hookipa, Milacron

Reuters
At 12:57 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.58% at 27,245.33. The S&P 500 was up 0.24% at 3,006.97 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.45% at 8,232.824.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc , up 5.9%
** Capri Holdings Ltd , up 4.7%
** Under Armour Inc , up 4.1%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Illumina Inc , down 15.8%
** Johnson & Johnson , down 4.3%
** Eli Lilly and Co , down 2.7%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Tower International Inc , up 69.3%
** Camber Energy Inc , up 40.9%
** Milacron Holdings Corp , up 24.2%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Energy Fuels Inc , down 33.7%
** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc , down 13.4%
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 12.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Peck Company Holdings Inc , up 22.5%
** Hookipa Pharma Inc , up 22.7%
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 20.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Soliton Inc , down 11.3%
** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 9.7%
** Innovative Industrial Properties Inc : down 10.8%
Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Prop's slips from highs on stock deal plans
Loses shine after FY revenue forecast cut
** Spirit Airlines Inc : down 2.4%
Down after Q2 forecast disappoints
** EMCORE Corp : down 8.8%
Tumbles on forecast cut; Northland lowers PT
** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc : down 13.4%
Shares down on forecast cut
** Hookipa Pharma Inc : up 22.7%
Surges after FDA allows human testing of cancer drug
** Ford Motor Co : up 2.8%
Higher as Volkswagen injects $2.6 bln in self-driving unit
** CannTrust Holdings Inc down 12.2%
Falls again after suspending cannabis product sales
** SenesTech Inc : down 11.5%
Slumps after discounted stock offering
** Milacron Holdings Corp : up 24.2%
** Hillenbrand Inc : down 12.0%
Jumps as Hillenbrand to buy co in ~$2 bln deal
** Altria Group Inc : up 1.1%
Rises after Goldman upgrades to buy- TheFly
** Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.5%
Rises on regained Nasdaq listing compliance
** Medicinova Inc : up 13.0%
Up on plans for single late-stage multiple sclerosis trial
** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : down 1.4%
Slips on Asia IPO trouble
** Uxin Ltd : up 14.5%
Rises after agreeing to sell loan facilitation unit
** Medigus Ltd : up 14.2%
Jumps on meeting milestone in development deal
** Himax Technologies Inc : down 6.6%
Falls on stock downgrade
** Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP : down 2.2%
Falls after discounted equity offering
** McEwen Mining Inc : up 1.5%
Rises on potential new gold production source
** Tower International Inc : up 69.3%
To be taken private in $900 bln deal
** HP Inc : up 1.8%
** Dell Technologies : up 0.3%
HP Inc, Dell up as IDC, Gartner say PC shipments rose in Q2
** ShiftPixy : up 5.0%
Bounces on share buyback
** Voyager Therapeutics Inc : down 1.4%
Voyager's Huntington's drug could become an important product
** Stitch Fix Inc : up 1.2%
Looks good with Goldman upgrade
** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 6.2%
Apellis Pharma gains as J.P. Morgan upgrades to "overweight"
** GrubHub Inc : up 3.6%
Gains after Goldman Sachs raises price target
** Restaurant Brands International Inc : up 1.4%
Breakfast offerings with plant-based meat helping Restaurant Brands' Tim Hortons
** Instructure Inc : down 5.8%
Falls as Raymond James downgrades on slower 2020 growth
** OHR Pharmaceutical Inc : up 15.3%
OHR Pharma shares jump as merger with NeuBase closes
** Netflix Inc : down 1.4%
Wedbush expects Netflix to lose more content after exit of 'Friends', 'The Office'
** Boston Beer Co Inc : up 2.8%
Hits record high; Guggenheim boosts PT
** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 2.4%
Rises on dividend increase
** Johnson & Johnson : down 4.3%
Johnson & Johnson falls after Bloomberg reports of criminal probe
** Fate Therapeutics Inc : up 5.5%
Fate Therapeutics shares jump as Oppenheimer starts with "outperform"
** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 14.8%
Jumps on Nasdaq extension
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.34%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 1.08%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.26%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.49%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.25%
|
Health
|
|
down 1.67%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.35%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.64%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.78%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.52%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.58%